Thursday morning top stories: Prosecution plays body cam video of Daniels shooting Officer East

Hollis Daniels trial day four

Bodycam footage captured the moment Daniels shot Texas Tech police officer Floyd East Jr.

Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty

Shallowater ISD employee fired

Shallowater ISD says it fired an employee after he was arrested last month during a human trafficking operation

Patrick Kern is facing solicitation of prostitution charges

Walmart shooter pleads guilty to federal charges

A judge sentenced Patrick Crusius to 90 consecutive life sentences

He still faces the death penalty on state charges

Earthquake death toll rises

Hope is fading in the search for survivors four days after a powerful earthquake in Eastern Turkey and Syria

The death toll has risen to more than 16,000

