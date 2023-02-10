1 arrested in deadly stabbing in Central Lubbock
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 5:34 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Police have arrested a man in connection to a deadly stabbing in Central Lubbock Thursday evening.
Detectives issued a murder warrant for 53-year-old Reginald Fountain and arrested him near 29th and Ave. N.
Around 5:12 p.m., officers were called to a stabbing near 65th and Ave. T. where they found 43-year-old Mario Garza Jr. with serious injuries. He died at the scene.
Investigators believe Garza was involved in an altercation with Fountain at a vacant apartment which ended in Garza being stabbed.
Fountain was booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center and is being held on a $400,000 bond.
