1 arrested in deadly stabbing in Central Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Police have arrested a man in connection to a deadly stabbing in Central Lubbock Thursday evening.

Detectives issued a murder warrant for 53-year-old Reginald Fountain and arrested him near 29th and Ave. N.

Around 5:12 p.m., officers were called to a stabbing near 65th and Ave. T. where they found 43-year-old Mario Garza Jr. with serious injuries. He died at the scene.

Investigators believe Garza was involved in an altercation with Fountain at a vacant apartment which ended in Garza being stabbed.

LPD is on the scene of a stabbing that left one person with serious injuries in the 6500 block of Avenue T. (Peyton Toups | KCBD)

Fountain was booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center and is being held on a $400,000 bond.

