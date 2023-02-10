Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

‘Am I going to be famous?’ Jury hears phone calls, expert testimony in Day 4 of Hollis Daniels murder trial

The Lubbock Police Department’s Head of its Forensics Investigation Unit took the stand Thursday morning
By KCBD Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 11:30 AM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The jury heard a chilling phone call on Thursday, that Hollis Daniels made to his father after his arrest.

His father told him news about the shooting was on social media and Daniels said, “That’s pretty cool. You think if I get arrested for a murder charge of a police officer and possession of a controlled substance that I will be able to get into another school? I think they’re going to kick me out of Texas Tech High School.”

The defense called attention to this statement because Daniels was a sophomore at the university at the time, describing his conduct as “irrational” at the time.

Officers said Daniels made several derogatory remarks to them while he was being transferred to the Lubbock Police Department and the Lubbock County Detention Center. Then, as he was taken inside past reporters with cameras, officers say he asked them “Am I going to be famous?”

The Lubbock Police Department’s Head of its Forensics Investigation Unit took the stand Thursday morning to describe photo evidence to the courtroom as day four of the capital murder trial began.

Only jurors, attorneys, judge, Hollis Daniels and deputies could see photo evidence she collected from the night of the deadly shooting. The evidence, shown on a large TV screen, faced away from the gallery.

The forensic specialist was then asked to describe photos of Officer East’s body just after the shooting. The state showed a picture of the bullet wound in East’s head. She described the blood pattern from the bullet wound. Many of Officer East’s loved ones were seen leaving the courtroom in tears.

The forensic specialist said she photographed a 4K Cigarillos box containing a gun, a magazine and a piece of a marijuana pipe. She testified the box was found near the Marsha Sharp Freeway and the gun had one round in it.

FULL COVERAGE: Shooting at Texas Tech Police Department

Photo evidence seen Thursday follows Wednesday’s gruesome body cam of the shooting.

The sentencing phase began Tuesday. Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty.

KCBD’s Shaley Sanders is providing live updates from inside the courtroom:

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lubbock-Copper Middle School
Lubbock-Cooper ISD: ‘This student will no longer be attending LCMS’
A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee
Shawn Chapman, 36
Police identify moped driver arrested in hit-and-run crash
Ben Vasquez (Lexxxi Steele in Whips-N-Kisses) was diagnosed with pelvic cancer in late May 2022.
Lubbock musician dies after fight with pelvic cancer
Patrick Kerin, 47
Shallowater ISD says employee charged in prostitution roundup no longer employed by district

Latest News

Forensic specialist testifies
Forensic specialist testifies
The Lubbock Police Department’s Head of its Forensics Investigation Unit took the stand...
Capital murder trial of Hollis Daniels day 4
Lubbock Symphony presents 'Filharmonie Brno' Monday, Feb. 20 at the Buddy Holly Hall.
Lubbock Symphony presents 'Filharmonie Brno'
Hollis Daniels at Lubbock County Courthouse on Day 3 of capital murder trial.
Prosecution plays body cam video of Daniels shooting Officer East on Day 3 of murder trial