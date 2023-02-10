Local Listings
Attorney General Ken Paxton agrees to apologize and pay $3.3 million to whistleblowers in settlement

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton will pay $3.3 million dollars in a settlement with four of...
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton will pay $3.3 million dollars in a settlement with four of his former top deputies who said they were improperly fired after accusing Paxton of crimes.(Shelby Tauber | Shelby Tauber for The Texas Tribune)
By BY JAMES BARRAGÁN
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 11:57 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
"Attorney General Ken Paxton agrees to apologize and pay $3.3 million to whistleblowers in settlement" was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues.

Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news.

Attorney General Ken Paxton and four of his former top deputies who said he improperly fired them after they accused him of crimes have reached a tentative agreement to end a whistleblower lawsuit that would pay those employees $3.3 million dollars.

In a filing Friday, Paxton’s and the whistleblower’s attorneys asked the Texas Supreme Court to further defer consideration of the whistleblower case until the two sides can finalize the tentative agreement. Once the deal is finalized and funding is approved, the two sides will move to end the case, the filing said.

“The whistleblowers sacrificed their jobs and have spent more than two years fighting for what is right,” said TJ Turner, an attorney for David Maxwell, one of the whistleblowers. “We believe the terms of the settlement speak for themselves.”

This is a developing story.

This article originally appeared in The Texas Tribune at https://www.texastribune.org/2023/02/09/ken-paxton-attorney-general-settlement-whistleblower/.

The Texas Tribune is a member-supported, nonpartisan newsroom informing and engaging Texans on state politics and policy. Learn more at texastribune.org.

