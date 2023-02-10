The Betty M. Condra school moves to its new location, upgrades include bullet resistant windows

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The motto of the Betty M. Condra School for Education Innovation is “be brave, be kind, and change the world”. The superintendent and founder of the school named it in honor of her mother, Betty Condra.

Unfortunately, Betty passed shortly before the school opened. The school grew so quickly that in just four years, the school had three locations. Its focus is to bring education to children based on each child’s specific learning styles rather than conforming all kids to the same methods and curriculum.

“Some children learn better verbally, some kinesthetic, some auditorily, so we try to figure out what each child’s needs are so we can actually focus on that child,” Condra said.

That was the focus during the renovation of this brand-new location, to make education simple and easier for kids. Some of the upgrades to this new location include controlled lights that the teachers can dim and change colors. This allows teachers to calm students down and wake them up with just the lighting.

“Teachers can control the temperature more towards the blue, more towards the red, based on whether the kids need to perk up more or calm down,” Condra said.

The upgrades included optimized seating with curved chairs and special legs that allow the chair to move in every direction so children who may be a little too wiggly to focus don’t feel constricted in their seats. Another upgrade intensified the security and safety of the children. Not only is there a buzz-in entryway system and a lockdown protocol where every door will lock automatically, but the school has also installed bullet-resistant film on the windows inside and outside. Merinda says they will also have a full fence around the school for extra security.

“Anything you can think of to keep our kids safe we have installed at this new location.”

She says their job is to help these children through the challenges they may face and lead them to be the generation that will change the world.

Enrollment, breakfast, and lunch are free of charge. The Condra school believes in helping children succeed at any cost.

The facility is still under construction and is accepting any funding to continue its mission.

Though the school is still settling in, students are already learning and enrollment is open. Merinda says there are a few spots left in different grades. To apply click here.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.