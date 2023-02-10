Local Listings
DPS investigating crash involving pedestrian on Hwy 84, eastbound traffic diverted

DPS and the deputies with the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office are responding to a crash...
DPS and the deputies with the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office are responding to a crash involving a pedestrian on Highway 84 and East County Road 7200.(Peyton Toups | KCBD)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 9:01 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - DPS and the deputies with the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office are responding to a crash involving a pedestrian on Highway 84 and East County Road 7200.

According to LSO, all eastbound lanes have been shut down at E CR 7200. Traffic is being diverted southbound onto Peach Avenue. Motorists are asked to avoid the area.

DPS is currently investigating the crash.

This story is developing and more information will be provided as it becomes available.

