DPS: Lubbock man involved in crash struck and killed by passing vehicle

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock man was exiting his car after a crash on Hwy. 84 when he was struck by a passing vehicle, according to DPS.

Authorities responded to Hwy. 84 about half a mile southeast of Lubbock just after 7 p.m. on Thursday night.

69-year-old Phillip Marcus Carter was pulling onto Hwy. 84 from a private drive and drove into the path of a Toyota Prius. The two cars crashed in the roadway.

DPS officials stated after the first crash, Carter’s headlights were disabled and the highway was dark.

Carter was getting out of his vehicle when a Jeep Wrangler driving southeast on the highway crashed into Carter’s car and struck him.

Carter was seriously injured and died at the scene.

The driver of the Toyota Prius was left with minor injuries and was taken to UMC for treatment. The driver of the Jeep Wrangler was not injured in the crash.

