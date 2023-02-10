Friday morning top stories: Homicide detectives to testify in Hollis Daniels trial
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 6:52 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Defense to cross examine homicide detectives in Hollis Daniels trial
- Jurors heard video evidence of Hollis Daniels asking if he’ll be famous and saying stories about him on social media are “pretty cool”
- The defense says it will cross examine Lubbock homicide detectives today
- Follow our latest coverage here: ‘Am I going to be famous?’ Jury hears phone calls, expert testimony in Day 4 of Hollis Daniels murder trial
One dead in Central Lubbock stabbing
- Police are investigating a fatal stabbing yesterday near 65th and Ave. T
- Investigators say one person was found dead at the scene
- Here’s what we know: 1 dead after stabbing at 65th & Ave. T
Search for earthquake victims continues
- The death toll from that catastrophic earthquake in Turkey and Syria has risen more than 20,000 people
- Rescue workers say hope in finding more survivors is running out, four days after the quake
- Read the latest updates here: Rescues in Turkey offer moments of relief in quake aftermath
Thomas named to Hall of Fame
- Former Red Raider great Zach Thomas will be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio
- Meanwhile, fellow Tech alumni Patrick Mahomes was named the NFL’s Most Valuable Player
- Read more here: Zach Thomas to be inducted into Pro Football Hall of Fame
