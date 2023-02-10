Friday morning top stories: Homicide detectives to testify in Hollis Daniels trial

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Defense to cross examine homicide detectives in Hollis Daniels trial

Jurors heard video evidence of Hollis Daniels asking if he’ll be famous and saying stories about him on social media are “pretty cool”

The defense says it will cross examine Lubbock homicide detectives today

Follow our latest coverage here: ‘Am I going to be famous?’ Jury hears phone calls, expert testimony in Day 4 of Hollis Daniels murder trial

One dead in Central Lubbock stabbing

Police are investigating a fatal stabbing yesterday near 65th and Ave. T

Investigators say one person was found dead at the scene

Here’s what we know: 1 dead after stabbing at 65th & Ave. T

Search for earthquake victims continues

The death toll from that catastrophic earthquake in Turkey and Syria has risen more than 20,000 people

Rescue workers say hope in finding more survivors is running out, four days after the quake

Read the latest updates here: Rescues in Turkey offer moments of relief in quake aftermath

Thomas named to Hall of Fame

Former Red Raider great Zach Thomas will be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio

Meanwhile, fellow Tech alumni Patrick Mahomes was named the NFL’s Most Valuable Player

Read more here: Zach Thomas to be inducted into Pro Football Hall of Fame

