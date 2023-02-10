Local Listings
Hoop Madness Scores for Thursday, Feb. 9

Hoop madness scores and highlights for Tuesday, January 17
Hoop madness scores and highlights for Tuesday, January 17(KCBD)
By Pete Christy
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 8:55 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your high school basketball scores for Thursday, Feb. 9.

GIRLS SEEDINGS

Lamesa 44 Denver City 39 OT

Lamesa advances to playoffs with 4 seed

Denver City out

Floydada 53 Olton 48

Lady Wind advance to play Hale Center Friday night for 2 seed.

O’Donnell 42 Petersburg 38

O’Donnell gets 3 seed Crosbyton 4 seed

All Saints 28 Southcrest Christian 24

All Saints gets District 1 seed

BOYS

Ascension 46 Southcrest Christian 38

Ascension faces Kingdom Prep tomorrow night

