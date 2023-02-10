Hoop Madness Scores for Thursday, Feb. 9
Published: Feb. 9, 2023
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your high school basketball scores for Thursday, Feb. 9.
GIRLS SEEDINGS
Lamesa 44 Denver City 39 OT
Lamesa advances to playoffs with 4 seed
Denver City out
Floydada 53 Olton 48
Lady Wind advance to play Hale Center Friday night for 2 seed.
O’Donnell 42 Petersburg 38
O’Donnell gets 3 seed Crosbyton 4 seed
All Saints 28 Southcrest Christian 24
All Saints gets District 1 seed
BOYS
Ascension 46 Southcrest Christian 38
Ascension faces Kingdom Prep tomorrow night
