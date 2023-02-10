Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

‘I hope you get f****** shot, too’ Jury hears testimony from Hollis Daniels’ jailers on Day 5 of murder trial

Hollis Daniels III on Feb. 10, 2023
Hollis Daniels III on Feb. 10, 2023(KCBD, Kase Wilbanks)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 11:29 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The jury will heard testimony from several people today, including a homicide detective and a member of the Lubbock County Jail Detention Response Team who had several interactions with Hollis Daniels III following the fatal shooting of TTPD Officer Floyd East, Jr.

In the cross examination of a homicide detective, the defense discussed the timeline of events the night of the shooting and “inconsistent information” Hollis Daniels III gave to police.

KCBD reporter Kase Wilbanks stated a person was removed from the courtroom during a break in the cross-examination. The person reportedly posted images of from inside the courtroom on social media. The judge said the person is a law student and should have know better; he ordered for the photos to be removed and for the person to leave.

Continuing the cross-examination, the State asked the detective about the night he went and collected DNA from Daniels. The detective said he seemed to be “enjoying the notoriety.”

The State also called a member of the DRT to the stand. He referenced the DRT’s interactions with Daniels the day following the shooting. Daniels reportedly said several vulgar phrases directed toward DRT members, including “f*** the police,” and “hope you get f****** shot, too.”

The jury will review further evidence following the shooting.

FULL COVERAGE: Shooting at Texas Tech Police Department

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Reginald Fountain, 53
1 arrested in deadly stabbing in Central Lubbock
A U.S. Marshals fugitive team found the girl Tuesday in Port Huron, Michigan, a year after her...
Girl missing over year found in closet of Michigan home
The Lubbock Police Department’s Head of its Forensics Investigation Unit took the stand...
‘Am I going to be famous?’ Jury hears phone calls, expert testimony in Day 4 of Hollis Daniels murder trial
Douglas Sowell, 27
Lubbock man pleads guilty in fatal 2018 Easter Sunday crash
Patrick Kerin, 47
Shallowater ISD says employee charged in prostitution roundup no longer employed by district

Latest News

The Lubbock Police Department’s Head of its Forensics Investigation Unit took the stand...
‘Am I going to be famous?’ Jury hears phone calls, expert testimony in Day 4 of Hollis Daniels murder trial
Evidence after deadly shooting published in court
Evidece after deadly shooting published in court
Forensic specialist testifies
Forensic specialist testifies
The Lubbock Police Department’s Head of its Forensics Investigation Unit took the stand...
Capital murder trial of Hollis Daniels day 4