LPD: 18 arrested in ‘Operation Heartbreak’ in north Lubbock

Arrested individuals in Operation Heartbreak
Arrested individuals in Operation Heartbreak(KCBD)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 4:23 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - 18 people were arrested in a prostitution sting in north Lubbock called Operation Heartbreak.

The Lubbock Police Department’s Special Operations Division, Texas Department of Public Safety,  and the Lubbock Fire Department conducted a one-day human trafficking operation on February 9, in the 5800 block of 6th Street.

The operation resulted in six felony arrests for solicitation of prostitution, one felony arrest for felony prostitution, and eight arrests for misdemeanor prostitution.  One additional arrest was made for an outstanding warrant, while one arrest was made for possession of a controlled substance.

One female, who is not listed below, was contacted and identified as a possible victim of human trafficking.

Eve Walton, 56

  • Prostitution
  • LPD Warrant

Ricky Jackson, 69

  • Possession of control substance
  • 2 LPD Warrants

Cecilia Robledo, 35

  • Prostitution
  • 2 LPD Warrant

Shannon Parnell, 45

  • Prostitution

Carlos Martinez, 34

  • Solicitation Prostitution

Mika Maddox, 39

  • Prostitution

Veronica Villarreal-Jimenez, 52

  • Prostitution

Michael Lopez, 36

  • LPD Warrant

Teresa Haney, 44

  • Prostitution
  • LPD warrant

Geoffrey Eiffert, 26

  • Solicitation Prostitution

Baylee Lillard, 27

  • Prostitution
  • 3 LPD warrant

Marrisa Reyes, 24

  • Prostitution
  • 3 LPD Warrant

Daniel Darrell Newton, 21

  • Solicitation Prostitution
  • Evading arrest
  • Resisting
  • 2 LSO warrants
  • 5 LPD warrants

Elizabeth Guarjardo, 44

  • Prostitution with 4 prior convictions
  • Possession of Marijuana
  • LPD Warrants

Jamarie Williams, 25

  • Solicitation Prostitution
  • Kolton Bacon, 27
    Solicitation Prostitution

Austin Bryer, 29

  • Solicitation prostitution

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved. Information provided by the Lubbock Police Department.

