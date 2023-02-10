LPD: 18 arrested in ‘Operation Heartbreak’ in north Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - 18 people were arrested in a prostitution sting in north Lubbock called Operation Heartbreak.

The Lubbock Police Department’s Special Operations Division, Texas Department of Public Safety, and the Lubbock Fire Department conducted a one-day human trafficking operation on February 9, in the 5800 block of 6th Street.

The operation resulted in six felony arrests for solicitation of prostitution, one felony arrest for felony prostitution, and eight arrests for misdemeanor prostitution. One additional arrest was made for an outstanding warrant, while one arrest was made for possession of a controlled substance.

One female, who is not listed below, was contacted and identified as a possible victim of human trafficking.

Eve Walton, 56

Prostitution

LPD Warrant

Ricky Jackson, 69

Possession of control substance

2 LPD Warrants

Cecilia Robledo, 35

Prostitution

2 LPD Warrant

Shannon Parnell, 45

Prostitution

Carlos Martinez, 34

Solicitation Prostitution

Mika Maddox, 39

Prostitution

Veronica Villarreal-Jimenez, 52

Prostitution

Michael Lopez, 36

LPD Warrant

Teresa Haney, 44

Prostitution

LPD warrant

Geoffrey Eiffert, 26

Solicitation Prostitution

Baylee Lillard, 27

Prostitution

3 LPD warrant

Marrisa Reyes, 24

Prostitution

3 LPD Warrant

Daniel Darrell Newton, 21

Solicitation Prostitution

Evading arrest

Resisting

2 LSO warrants

5 LPD warrants

Elizabeth Guarjardo, 44

Prostitution with 4 prior convictions

Possession of Marijuana

LPD Warrants

Jamarie Williams, 25

Solicitation Prostitution

Kolton Bacon, 27

Solicitation Prostitution



Austin Bryer, 29

Solicitation prostitution

