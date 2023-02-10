LPD: 18 arrested in ‘Operation Heartbreak’ in north Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - 18 people were arrested in a prostitution sting in north Lubbock called Operation Heartbreak.
The Lubbock Police Department’s Special Operations Division, Texas Department of Public Safety, and the Lubbock Fire Department conducted a one-day human trafficking operation on February 9, in the 5800 block of 6th Street.
The operation resulted in six felony arrests for solicitation of prostitution, one felony arrest for felony prostitution, and eight arrests for misdemeanor prostitution. One additional arrest was made for an outstanding warrant, while one arrest was made for possession of a controlled substance.
One female, who is not listed below, was contacted and identified as a possible victim of human trafficking.
Eve Walton, 56
- Prostitution
- LPD Warrant
Ricky Jackson, 69
- Possession of control substance
- 2 LPD Warrants
Cecilia Robledo, 35
- Prostitution
- 2 LPD Warrant
Shannon Parnell, 45
- Prostitution
Carlos Martinez, 34
- Solicitation Prostitution
Mika Maddox, 39
- Prostitution
Veronica Villarreal-Jimenez, 52
- Prostitution
Michael Lopez, 36
- LPD Warrant
Teresa Haney, 44
- Prostitution
- LPD warrant
Geoffrey Eiffert, 26
- Solicitation Prostitution
Baylee Lillard, 27
- Prostitution
- 3 LPD warrant
Marrisa Reyes, 24
- Prostitution
- 3 LPD Warrant
Daniel Darrell Newton, 21
- Solicitation Prostitution
- Evading arrest
- Resisting
- 2 LSO warrants
- 5 LPD warrants
Elizabeth Guarjardo, 44
- Prostitution with 4 prior convictions
- Possession of Marijuana
- LPD Warrants
Jamarie Williams, 25
- Solicitation Prostitution
- Kolton Bacon, 27
Solicitation Prostitution
Austin Bryer, 29
- Solicitation prostitution
Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved. Information provided by the Lubbock Police Department.