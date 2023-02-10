Local Listings
Patrick Mahomes named NFL MVP

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes answers a question during an NFL football Super...
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes answers a question during an NFL football Super Bowl media availability in Scottsdale, Ariz., Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023. The Chiefs will play against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl 57 on Sunday. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)(Ross D. Franklin | AP)
By Pete Christy
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 9:47 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Kansas City QB Patrick Mahomes, a former Red Raider has won the NFL Most Valuable Player award.

The announcement was made during the NFL Honors show.

Mahomes completed 67.1% of his passes this season.

He threw for 5,250 yards with 41 TD and 12 interceptions.

Mahomes and the Chiefs are in the Super Bowl for the third time in four years.

The top NFL player and Kansas City now faces Philadelphia in the Super Bowl Sunday night!

Congrats to Patrick Mahomes!

