Patrick Mahomes named NFL MVP

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Kansas City QB Patrick Mahomes, a former Red Raider has won the NFL Most Valuable Player award.

The announcement was made during the NFL Honors show.

Mahomes completed 67.1% of his passes this season.

He threw for 5,250 yards with 41 TD and 12 interceptions.

Mahomes and the Chiefs are in the Super Bowl for the third time in four years.

The top NFL player and Kansas City now faces Philadelphia in the Super Bowl Sunday night!

Congrats to Patrick Mahomes!

