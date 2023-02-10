Scoring the best deals for Super Bowl Sunday, some favorites cheaper this year

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A new report shows overall food inflation for groceries is up from last year, but some Super Bowl favorites could save shoppers’ party budgets.

The Wells Fargo Super Bowl food report shows inflation for food at home is up 11.8 percent, but wings, avocados, and a few other items are all down from last year.

Here in Lubbock, Gary Boyles, store director at Market Street on 50th and Indiana, says shoppers are already pouring in, gearing up for Sunday’s game and Valentine’s Day on Tuesday.

“When they added a week to the NFL and moved the Super Bowl, you’re always going to have the Super Bowl right before Valentine’s, so it’s a dual thing right now,” Boyles said. “We have seen today has been a really big day already for it, seems like a lot of people are trying to get ahead of it and get prepared for a good weekend, maybe just relax on Sunday.”

Fortunately for shoppers, the Wells Fargo reports shows a pound of chicken wings is down 22 percent from last January. The data also shows sirloin, ground beef, pork chops and shrimp are good buys. At United and Market Street, there are several deals through the digital rewards program if shoppers plan to fire up the grill.

“We’ve got all kinds of deals in our ad this week. We’ve got brisket on sale, $1.47 per pound with our digital rewards. We got New York strips on sale as well, $4.77 a pound with digital rewards,” Boyles said.

For appetizers, the data shows avocado prices are down 20 percent from last year. Shoppers can save some money by making guacamole at home, or save time and buy it pre-made.

“We’ve got everything to make salsa and guacamole and we also have freshmade in-store guacamole and salsa,” Boyles said.

With former Red Raider Patrick Mahomes leading the Kansas City Chiefs, there are plenty of themed desserts for the party at Market Street. Shoppers can also preorder Super Bowl cookies from The Ruffled Cup through Friday, and Slaton Bakery through 3 p.m. Saturday.

“I think it’s going to be huge and of course we’ve got tons and tons of Patrick Mahomes fans and a few Chiefs fans and a few Eagles fans. But, yeah we’re here to support and just have a really fun atmosphere. It’ll be a good and busy time,” Boyles said.

If shoppers are rooting for the Eagles, he says there are options for them, too.

“For whichever team you’re going to back, but go Chiefs!” he said.

