‘The Simon & Garfunkel Story’ set to play the Buddy Holly Hall on Feb. 15

By KCBD Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 12:31 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The American Theatre Guild is thrilled to present the internationally acclaimed hit theater show, THE SIMON & GARFUNKEL STORY. This production is part of the BROADWAY AT THE BUDDY HOLLY HALL SERIES and will take The Buddy Holly Hall stage Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets to THE SIMON & GARFUNKEL STORY can be purchased at BroadwayAtTheBuddyHollyHall.com, BuddyHollyHall.com or by calling 806-792-8339. Group ticket savings for 10+ are available by contacting Groups@ATGuild.org.

ASSETS: https://app.box.com/s/fq5tp07ncar5nnh0cn6hi0kg5alezkm1

The immersive concert-style theater show chronicles the amazing journey shared by the folk-rock duo, Paul Simon and Art Garfunkel. It tells the story from their humble beginnings as Tom & Jerry, to their incredible success as one of the best-selling music groups of the ‘60s, and to their dramatic split in 1970. The show culminates with the pair’s famous

“The Concert in Central Park” reunion in 1981 which had more than half a million fans in attendance.

The show uses state-of-the-art video projection, photos and original film footage. It also features a full live band performing all of their hits, including “Mrs. Robinson,” “Cecilia,” “Bridge Over Troubled Water,” “Homeward Bound” and many more.

With more than 100 million album sales since 1965, Simon & Garfunkel’s perfect harmonies and songs that poignantly captured the times made them one of the most successful folk-rock duos of all time. Over the years, they won 10 Grammy Awards and were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1990. In 1977, the Brit Awards honored their “Bridge Over Troubled Water” album with Best International Album. In 2003, Simon & Garfunkel were awarded a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award and the following year saw their “The Sound of Silence” awarded a Grammy Hall of Fame Award.

Information about The Simon & Garfunkel Story and tickets can be found at http://www.thesimonandgarfunkelstory.com.

Please Note: BroadwayAtTheBuddyHollyHall.com, BuddyHollyHall.com and The Buddy Holly Hall Box Office are the only official sources for tickets to all shows in the BROADWAY AT THE BUDDY HOLLY HALL SERIES. If you purchase tickets through another source, you may pay inflated prices and your tickets will not be guaranteed.

The 22–23 BROADWAY AT THE BUDDY HOLLY HALL SERIES is welcomed by The Buddy Holly Hall.

