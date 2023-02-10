Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

‘Tragic’: 1-year-old police K-9 dies unexpectedly

North Carolina authorities say a police dog has died unexpectedly. (Source: WBTV)
By WBTV Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 3:00 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, N.C. (WBTV/Gray News) - A police department in North Carolina says one of its police dogs has died.

The Monroe Police Department reports a K-9 named Kilo died unexpectedly Thursday night.

According to WBTV, Kilo’s handler, Officer Bricesen Burton, took him to Carolina Veterinary Specialists following an unspecified medical emergency, but he died at the vet’s office.

“We’re saddened by the tragic and sudden loss of a member of the Monroe Police Department. Please remember K-9 Officer Burton, his family, the Monroe Police Department and the other K-9 officers in your thoughts and prayers as we mourn the loss of a family member,” Police Chief Bryan Gilliard said.

The police department said Kilo, a German shepherd, was a multi-purpose canine who assisted in drug detection, apprehension, security and other functions.

Authorities said Kilo was a valued member of the Monroe Police Department Special Response Team.

Kilo was 1 year and 11 months old. An autopsy will be performed to determine his cause of death.

Copyright 2023 WBTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Reginald Fountain, 53
1 arrested in deadly stabbing in Central Lubbock
A U.S. Marshals fugitive team found the girl Tuesday in Port Huron, Michigan, a year after her...
Girl missing over year found in closet of Michigan home
The Lubbock Police Department’s Head of its Forensics Investigation Unit took the stand...
‘Am I going to be famous?’ Jury hears phone calls, expert testimony in Day 4 of Hollis Daniels murder trial
A Lubbock man was exiting his car after a crash on Hwy. 84 when he was struck by a passing...
DPS: Lubbock man involved in crash struck and killed by passing vehicle
Douglas Sowell, 27
Lubbock man pleads guilty in fatal 2018 Easter Sunday crash

Latest News

Demetrius Haley was one of the former Memphis police officers involved in the death of Tyre...
1st officer in Nichols arrest accused of brutality as jailer
FILE - Actor Ben Cross, from left, British filmmaker Hugh Hudson, and Nigel Havers appear at...
Hugh Hudson, ‘Chariots of Fire’ director, dead at 86
TikTok dad takes 3-year-old son to get nails done after teacher told him 'it's only for girls'
The U.S. military shot down an object flying over the Alaskan coast Friday, National Security...
US jet shoots down unknown object flying off Alaska coast
On their way to school, stepbrothers James Phillips and Colton Sanders noticed smoke coming...
Teen stepbrothers rescue man from burning home on the way to school