A warm up for Superbowl Sunday!

By Collin Mertz
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 5:53 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Plenty of sunshine today with a slight increase in temperatures. Highs today in the 40s with Lubbock clocking in at 46. Winds today calm down a bit, though still breezy. Overnight, lows drop into the low 20s and teens.

Tomorrow, highs bump up to the upper 50s and low 60s. Some cloud cover, but no chances of rain. Winds even lighter, and overnight lows pick up to the low 30s. Then, just as tensions are heating up, Superbowl Sunday sees highs rocket to the upper 60s, and though some mixed cloud cover keeps the sunshine down, conditions remain breezy and not windy.

Things change Monday, when a front drops highs back into the 50s and brings chances of scattered rain showers, which continue Tuesday.

