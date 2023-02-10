Warmer weekend, warm Super Bowl

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Cold night ahead with light north winds around 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be in the lower 20s, with mostly clear skies.

Forecast Lows Tonight (KCBD)

Tomorrow things start to warm up for us with high temperatures in the upper 50s, and sunny skies. Southwest winds will be light around 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday evening will be partly cloudy, eventually becoming mostly cloudy. Overnight temperatures will be in the lower 30s, with southwest winds around 10 mph.

Weekend Forecast (KCBD)

Super Bowl Sunday will be even warmer with high temperatures near 70 across the viewing area! Southwest winds will be around 10 to 15 mph, with intervals of clouds and sunshine throughout the day.

Sunday’s overnight temperatures will be in the mid-30s, with mostly cloudy skies. South winds will turn northeast after midnight, around 5 to 10 mph.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.