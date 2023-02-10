Local Listings
Zach Thomas to be inducted into Pro Football Hall of Fame

Former Red Raider Zach Thomas is inducted in the Texas Tech Ring of Honor (Source: KCBD Staff)
By Pete Christy
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 9:41 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The fourth time was the charm for Red Raider Zach Thomas as he learned he will be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Thomas proved doubted wrong his whole 13 year NFL career that had him in Miami 12 seasons and Dallas one year.

Thomas played in 184 games, had 1720 tackles, 1090 solo with 20.5 sacks and 17 interceptions.

Congrats to Zach Thomas!

