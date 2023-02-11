Cleveland Browns assistant strength & conditioning coach visits Lubbock ISD sport medicine staff

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Members of the Lubbock ISD sports medicine staff spent Friday morning learning how to better care for student-athletes. Monty Gibson, the assistant strength and conditioning coach for the Cleveland Browns shared his knowledge and experience.

The professional league sets the tone for student-athletes, whether that means playing on Sunday nights or under the Friday night lights, with the common goal of keeping those athletes healthy enough to play.

“We are talking about strength and conditioning basic principles, things that apply at every level, not just the junior high or high school level but up to the NFL,” Gibson said.

Although Gibson now coaches professional athletes, he says he started in West Texas just like most of the staff at LISD.

“I am a product of Texas coaches, so the opportunity to just share some of my experience is humbling and I’m honored. It is fun, it is a chance to get out here, talk shop, and talk coaching,” Gibson said.

Gibson educated trainers and coaching staff about how they can keep their players competing, by practicing safety in the weight room and shared tips on getting players back on the field after injuries.

“That is what we are addressing, the roles we all share that help that athlete get down the track and be successful,” Gibson said.

Shelly Macias, director of sports medicine at Lubbock ISD, says the staff hopes to take what Gibson taught them to continue improving Lubbock athletes.

“Anything we can do for the kids to help improve athletics and academics and we are on the right path to getting kids into performance,” Macias said.

