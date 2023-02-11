Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Hoop Madness Scores for Friday, Feb. 10

Here's Pete Christy with your High School Hoop Madness scores and highlights!
By Pete Christy
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 10:20 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your high school basketball scores from Friday.

GIRLS:

Paducah 37 Roby 32

Floydada 50 Hale Center 41

Artesia 62 Lovington 33

Meadow 53 Morton 36

BOYS:

New Home 59 Ropes 40

Lorenzo 70 Petersburg 57

Olton 73 Ralls 38

New Deal 76 Smyer 41

Plains 39 Sundown 37

Floydada 95 Hale Center 29

Childress 50 Idalou 45

Littlefield 85 Friona 23

Farwell 43 Panhandle 40

Seagraves 66 Tahoka 43

Southland 52 Wilson 43

Lockney 79 Sudan 56

Shallowater 72 Roosevelt 34

Whitharral 75 Amherst 38

Morton 58 Anton 43

Crosbyton 42 Borden County 32

Paducah 46 Spur 33

Abernathy 70 Slaton 42

Guthrie 74 Patton Springs 53

Levelland 58 Big Spring 51

Frenship 84 San Angelo Central 68

Happy 74 Lazbuddie 15

Dalhart 69 Tulia 42

Artesia 54 Lovington 51

Estacado 63 Sweetwater 51

Seminole 79 Pecos 23

Tascosa 69 Plainview 41

Brownfield 70 Denver City 47

Coronado 77 Monterey 62

Whiteface 67 Meadow 56

Lubbock-Cooper 44 Abilene Cooper 41

Nazareth 79 Hart 31

Sands 75 Loop 25

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Reginald Fountain, 53
1 arrested in deadly stabbing in Central Lubbock
A U.S. Marshals fugitive team found the girl Tuesday in Port Huron, Michigan, a year after her...
Girl missing over year found in closet of Michigan home
The Lubbock Police Department’s Head of its Forensics Investigation Unit took the stand...
‘Am I going to be famous?’ Jury hears phone calls, expert testimony in Day 4 of Hollis Daniels murder trial
A Lubbock man was exiting his car after a crash on Hwy. 84 when he was struck by a passing...
DPS: Lubbock man involved in crash struck and killed by passing vehicle
Hollis Daniels III on Feb. 10, 2023
‘I hope you get f****** shot, too’ Jury hears testimony from Hollis Daniels’ jailers on Day 5 of murder trial

Latest News

High School Hoop Madness 02/10/23 pt. 1
High School Hoop Madness 02/10/23 pt. 1
Hoop madness scores and highlights for Tuesday, January 17
Hoop Madness Scores for Thursday, Feb. 9
Hoop madness scores and highlights for Tuesday, February 7
High School Hoop Madness Tuesday Final
High School Hoop Madness 02/07/23
High School Hoop Madness 02/07/23