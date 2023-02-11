Hoop Madness Scores for Friday, Feb. 10
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your high school basketball scores from Friday.
GIRLS:
Paducah 37 Roby 32
Floydada 50 Hale Center 41
Artesia 62 Lovington 33
Meadow 53 Morton 36
BOYS:
New Home 59 Ropes 40
Lorenzo 70 Petersburg 57
Olton 73 Ralls 38
New Deal 76 Smyer 41
Plains 39 Sundown 37
Floydada 95 Hale Center 29
Childress 50 Idalou 45
Littlefield 85 Friona 23
Farwell 43 Panhandle 40
Seagraves 66 Tahoka 43
Southland 52 Wilson 43
Lockney 79 Sudan 56
Shallowater 72 Roosevelt 34
Whitharral 75 Amherst 38
Morton 58 Anton 43
Crosbyton 42 Borden County 32
Paducah 46 Spur 33
Abernathy 70 Slaton 42
Guthrie 74 Patton Springs 53
Levelland 58 Big Spring 51
Frenship 84 San Angelo Central 68
Happy 74 Lazbuddie 15
Dalhart 69 Tulia 42
Artesia 54 Lovington 51
Estacado 63 Sweetwater 51
Seminole 79 Pecos 23
Tascosa 69 Plainview 41
Brownfield 70 Denver City 47
Coronado 77 Monterey 62
Whiteface 67 Meadow 56
Lubbock-Cooper 44 Abilene Cooper 41
Nazareth 79 Hart 31
Sands 75 Loop 25
