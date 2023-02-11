Local Listings
Lady Raiders fall to Kansas 78-67

By Zach Fox
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 1:23 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - The Texas Tech Lady Raiders fell to Kansas 78-67 at home on Saturday despite a late effort as the Jayhawks swept both games with the Lady Raiders this season.

Bryn Gerlich and Bre’Amer Scott led the Lady Raiders in scoring with 18 a piece. Kansas’s Taiyanna Jackson led the way with a 24 point and 11 rebound double-double.

Tech 14-19 (73.7%) from the free throw line, three of those five misses; however, occurred in the final three minutes.

One major outlier between the two teams on Saturday, production from the paint. Kansas scoring 42 out of their 78, compared to Texas Tech’s 16.

Tech ended the day shooting (36.7%) from the floor while Kansas shot (54.9%).

Kansas snaps their 4 game road losing streak Saturday with the win at the USA.

Scoring Leaders

Texas Tech

Bryn Gerlich - 18 pts | 4 rebs | 4 asts | 1 stl

Bre’Amber Scott - 18 pts | 5 rebs | 1 stl

Bailey Maupin - 12 pts | 2 rebs | 2-4 3 pt FGs

Kansas

Taiyanna Jackson - 24 pts | 11 rebs | 2 blks | 2 stls

Zakiyah Franklin - 20 pts | 4 rebs | 5 asts

Holly Kersgieter - 18 pts | 3 rebs

It is now Bedlam Week for Texas Tech as they will head to No. 16 Oklahoma on Wednesday at 6 p.m., then head home to host Oklahoma State Saturday at 2 p.m.

