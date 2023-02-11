Lady Raiders return home Saturday for Pink Game vs. KU

Provided by Texas Tech Athletics

LUBBOCK, TX (NEWS RELEASE) – In battle between two ‘bubble’ teams looking to secure a March Madness bid, the Texas Tech Lady Raiders return home on Saturday afternoon when they welcome the Kansas Jayhawks.

Sitting at 16-8 overall and 4-7 in Big 12 play, Texas Tech, sits just one-game behind Kansas and West Virginia who are tied for sixth place.

With just seven games to play, the Lady Raiders will look to continue improve their resume with the hopes of securing the programs first NCAA Tournament appearance since the 2012-13 season.

All 10 Big 12 teams will advance to next month’s Big 12 Women’s Basketball Championship presented by Phillips 66. The team that finishes seventh in the final regular season standings will clash with whomever finishes 10th while finishers eight and nine will also meet on Thursday’s Day One. The two winners advance to the Quarterfinals and will slot to face the top and second finishers. Teams three and six and four/five round will round out the quarters.

If the season ended today, Tech would face No. 9 K-State and the winner would advance to face No. 1 Texas in Friday’s Quarterfinals. Kansas sits tied for sixth and would receive seed sixth based on owning the tiebreaker with West Virginia.

Saturday’s game will also be a doubleheader with Tech men’s basketball, and fans can show their Tech MBB ticket to receive a $3 general admission ticket.

INSIDE THE MATCHUP:

MATCHUP: Texas Tech Lady Raiders (16-8, 4-7 Big 12) vs. Kansas (15-7, 5-6 Big 12)

DATE: Saturday, Feb. 11

TIME: 2 p.m.

LOCATION: Lubbock, Texas (United Supermarkets Arena)

SCOUTING THE JAYHAWKS:

• Since starting the conference season 2-0, KU had lost six of the last eight Big 12 matchups before rebounding for a 73-55 victory over TCU. In the win of TCU, KU recieved 19 points from Chandler Prater and 18 points from Zakiyah Franklin. Holly Kersgieter and Taiyanna Jackson added 13 each.

• Saturday’s matchup begins a two-game road swing for the Jayhawks as KU will play four of its final seven away from Allen Field House.

• All six of KU’s Big 12 losses have come against the top-four teams in the current Big 12 standings (UT, OU, Baylor and ISU). KU has lost twice to Baylor and UT and once each to OU and ISU. KU is just 1-4 on the road in B12 play and have lost four straight since winning the Big 12 opener at Oklahoma State.

• In the first matchup in Lawrence, KU used a 15-5 opening quarter to drop the Lady Raiders 77-59. In that game the Jayhawk received 26 each from Franklin and Kersgieter while Jackson added 15 points and 18 rebounds. KU out scored Tech 44-26 in the paint, and shot 31-of-62 from the field (50 percent).

• For the year four Jayhawks are averaging in double-figures led by the 6′6″ forward Jackson. Jackson is averaging 15.2 points and 12.4 rebounds while guards Franklin and Kersgieter are averaging 14.7 and 14.2 points respectively. Franklin is shooting 24-of-53 from 3-point range (45.0 percent). Tulsa transfer and former UTA signee Wvyette Mayberry is the fourth and final Jayhawk averaging in double figures. Mayberry has scored 11.7 points per game but missed KUs last game against TCU.

STORYLINES:

SCORING PUNCH

• Bryn Gerlich has taken her offensive game to a different level the last three games. After scoring a career-best 25 points at Oklahoma State, Gerlich has dropped 16 points in back-to-back contest. The guard has scored 56 points in last three games on 19-of-30 shooting from the field. Gerlich has scored 10+ in three straight games and has 15+ in three straight games for the first time in her career. Gerlich has never reached double figures in four straight games in her career.

JOCKEYING FOR POSITION

• The Lady Raiders sit in solo eighth place, just one game behind West Virginia and KU who are 5-6 in Big 12 play. At 4-7 overall, Tech could tie the Jayhawks on Saturday with a win. With just seven games to go (counting Saturday) in the Big 12 season, each game is crucial. The Lady Raiders find themselves included in ESPNs Charlie Creme’s most recent Bracktology as one of the “Next Four Teams Out” of the field of 68.

BIG KAT, BIGGER IMPACT

• Grad student Katie “Big Kat” Ferrell made her much anticipated return to the lineup against Sam Houston. After injuring her hand in practice between the A&M Corpus Christi and Jackson State games, Ferrell missed seven straight games. Ferrell is the only active D-I player in the country to have recorded 500 career points, 500 career assists and 700 rebounds. Against MVSU, Ferrell nearly had a triple double without points, as the UTA transfer grabbed six rebounds had seven assists and had five steals. Tech is 7-4 Ferrel plays 20+ minutes and 8-1 when she records three or more assists. The guard-forward has fouled out in seven games this season including six of 11 Big 12 games. Ferrell has been in significant foul trouble (4+ fouls) in seven of Tech’s nine B12 games. The lone two she hasn’t been in foul trouble were UT and K-State (both Tech wins).

GOTTA GET TO THE LINE

• The free throw line, especially in Big 12 play has been a great indicator of whether or not the Lady Raiders have won or not. Tech is 2-0 in Big 12 play this season when out attempting its opponents from the line. The number jumps to 3-2 when attempting more. The Lady Raiders are 3-1 in B12 play when making 20+ attempts. The Lady Raiders are 1-6 this season in conference games when they make fewer attempts and just 2-6 when getting out attempted from the line by a conference foe. Win number one when making fewer attempts came las Sunday against K-State.

BRE’S LEADING THE WAY

• Senior Bre’Amber Scott is back for her senior season and is playing at a high level. After missing the first two games of the season due to personal reasons, Scott made her return to the Lady Raider lineup before the Colorado game. Tech is now 14-7 this season in Scott’s 21 games. The guard leads the team in points-per-game (17.2) and has grabbed a team-best 134 rebounds. Her 6.4 rebounds a game are also the best on the Lady Raider squad. Scott has also made a team-best 120 free throws and has taken a team-high 151 attempts. The guard has attempted at least one free throw in every game this season except last Wednesday night at OSU. Bre has scored at least 18 points in 10 of 11 conference games.

4X4

• In Sunday’s win over K-State the Lady Raiders had four players score at least 16 points. Scott led the way with 18 points followed by Jazz Shavers 17 point performance. Gerlich and Maupin rounded out the quartet scoring 16 each. The 67 points scored are the most by four player since the 19-20 season when Sydney Goodson (21), Brittney Brewer (18), Alexis Tucker (17) and Jo’Nah Johnson (17) combined for 73 points in a 98-60 win over FAMU (Nov. 18, 2019).

WE’LL TAKE THAT

• Texas Tech has forced 314 turnovers over the last 18 contests (17.4/game) including a Krista Gerlich Era record 24 vs. Alabama State. As a team the Lady Raiders have forced 314 turnovers through the seasons first 23 games (17.3). All of last season Tech forced just 396. The Lady Raiders are 13-3 this season when forcing more than 15 turnovers and have forced at least 20 turnovers five times. Tech did not force at least 20 turnovers in a game at all last season.

WE MUST PROTECT THIS HOUSE

• The Lady Raiders are 15-2 this season when holding teams to under 30 points in the paint and 16-2 when holding teams to 32 or less in a game. Oklahoma State scored 48 points in the paint back on Feb. 1. Tech is 0-5 this season when allowing 35+ paint points in B12 play. The only game Tech has lost this season when holding a team under 30 points in the paint was Jan. 21 at WVU when the Mountaineers scored just 14 points in the paint.

UP NEXT:

The Lady Raiders return to action on Wednesday night when they travel to No. 16 Oklahoma. Tip-off from Norman is set for 6 p.m.

