A Nice Superbowl Sunday in Store!

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Today, highs in the upper 50s, with mixed cloud cover and somewhat light breezes. Overnight, lows drop to the low 30s, thanks to the day’s cloud cover playing strong defense and trapping daytime heating. Tomorrow, highs jump into the upper 60s and low 70s. Cloud cover increases, though winds stay pretty mild. Enjoying the big game outdoors in these perfect conditions is the easy play! The cloud cover again holding the line and bumping up Sunday’s overnight lows; into the upper 30s.

Rain advances to start the work week (KCBD)

While all the merriment of Superbowl Weekend is going down, off to our west a strong low pressure system makes an eastward blitz. The bill comes due Monday, as the cold front’s offence breaks through and drops temperatures back into the upper 50s, bringing windy conditions and scattered showers, which increase in the overnight hours. The chance for showers continues through Tuesday morning. On the tail end of our low rides another to the NW, and while it’s main impacts will be north of us, some of it’s scattered showers may sneak into our red zone and affect our northern counties. (Mother Nature really needs to mix up that playbook).

7 Day Forecast (KCBD)

Here’s the over-under. Monday evening, 40%. Overnight Monday, 60%. Tuesday morning, 20%. Wednesday afternoon and evening, 10%

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.