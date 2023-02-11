Local Listings
One dead in Central Lubbock shooting

An investigation is underway following a shooting in the 1300 block of 35th Street
An investigation is underway following a shooting in the 1300 block of 35th Street(Peyton Toups)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 6:27 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - An investigation is underway by the Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit, following a shooting in the 1300 block of 35th street.

The call came in just after 3 a.m. Saturday morning.

Upon arrival, officers located a male with serious injuries.

He was taken to UMC where he later died.

This story is developing and more information will be provided as it becomes available.

