Snider earns first career win; Tech softball splits Opening Day

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - ARLINGTON, TX (NEWS RELEASE) – Head coach Craig Snider earned his first career win as Texas Tech downed Tulsa, 8-3, in game one of the Maverick Invitational. The Red Raiders would then fall to host UT Arlington, 4-3, to close out opening day.

Arriana Villa and Ellie Bailey shined on the offensive end during the first two games of the season. Villa went an impressive 4-for-5 with a home run and three RBIs. Bailey brought the power to the plate, going 4-for-7 with a double, a home run and a team-leading five RBIs.

Five of the Red Raiders (1-1) eight pitchers saw action during opening day. Sage Hoover (1-0) picked up the win in game one after hurling 2.1 innings in relief and not giving up an earned run. Carlin saw 3.1 innings worth of action and was the only Tech pitcher to not give up a run.

Game One: Texas Tech 8, Tulsa 3

Tulsa (0-1) jumped on the board first in their first at bat of the weekend. A passed ball put a runner in scoring position for Kailyn Bearpaw, who scored the runner with an RBI single. However, Tech punched right back with a pair of runs of its own in the bottom half of the inning.

A trio of hits from Demi Elder, Makinzy Herzog and Bailey plated a pair of runs to give the Red Raiders the lead once and for all.

In the bottom of the third, Riley Love added to the lead with an RBI single that scored Abbie Orrick, who reached on a double to right center. After giving up a pair of runs in the top of the fourth to pull Tulsa back within one, Tech hung four runs in the bottom of the frame to set up the 8-3 final.

Kennedy Crites, Gabby Rawls and Elder drew walks to load the bases with one out. A passed ball scored Villa from third before Bailey jacked a three-run home run to cap off the inning.

Hoover earned the win in her 2.1 innings of work, but Carlin entered in the fifth and allowed just one hit to solidify the victory.

Game Two: UT Arlington 4, Texas Tech 3

Despite a game-tying two-run bomb from Villa in the top of the sixth, Tech fell in game two of the Maverick Invitational after UT Arlington’s (1-0) Kimber Cortemelia scored Morgan Westbrook, who reached on a walk, in the bottom half of the frame.

Villa kicked off the contest with a single up the middle to score Herzog, who doubled to center field. UT Arlington struck back with a pair of runs off a double, single and two walks.

The game remained quiet on both sides until the bottom of the fourth when Nicole Hill got into scoring position after a wild pitch. Cortemelia then singled up the middle to give UT Arlington a 3-1 lead.

Villa’s two-run home run in the top of the sixth flipped the momentum, even despite the Mavericks scoring the go-ahead run in the bottom of the frame. A walk and a Herzog single put a pair of runners on for Villa again. Villa rocketed a pitch that looked to produce the game-tying run but hit pinch runner Kailey Wyckoff and resulted in the second out of the inning.

Tech would not be able to produce a run with two outs.

Olivia Rains (0-1) suffered the loss after tossing 3.1 innings and giving up two hits, two runs and a pair of walks.

Notable

Ellie Bailey became the first Red Raider to tally five RBIs in a game since Peyton Blythe recorded five against Tarleton in 2021.

Head coach Craig Snider is the fifth head coach to win his debut game.

Freshman Gabby Rawls was the lone freshman to earn a start in either game today. Rawls started in centerfield against Tulsa before Peyton Blythe hit the starting line up in game two.

Next Up

Texas Tech returns to action in day two of the Maverick Invitational tomorrow. The Red Raiders will take on Tulsa at 12 p.m. and UT Arlington at 6 p.m.

