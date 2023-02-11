Local Listings
Texas Tech defeats No. 12 Kansas State 71-63

By Zach Fox
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 1:29 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - The Texas Tech Red Raiders are back in the win column with their second straight home win, this time against No. 12 Kansas State.

With efficient shooting from the floor (42%) which led Tech to a 33-26 halftime lead.

They continued the momentum into the second half where despite a late Wildcats run, Texas Tech shut the door behind De’Vion Harmon’s 20 points.

Texas Tech forced 23 turnovers which turned into 28 points compared to 18 of Texas Tech’s turnovers for 14 points.

That’s back to back home wins against top 25 teams in No. 15 Iowa State and #12 K-State.

Kansas State has now lost four straight home games.

Scoring Leaders

Texas Tech

De’Vion Harmon - 20 pts | 3 rebs | 4 asts

Lamar Washington - 13 pts | 2 rebs | 2 asts

Jaylon Tyson - 11 pts | 5 rebs

Kansas State

Markquis Nowell - 18 pts | 2 rebs | 4 asts

Desi Sills - 12 pts | 4 rebs | 1 ast

Nae’Qwan Tomlin - 10 pts | 7 rebs | 1 ast

Texas Tech will turn around and host #5 Texas on Monday at 8 p.m.

