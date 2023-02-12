Hobbs reports 9% increase in crime for 2022

HOBBS, NM (KCBD) - Police in Hobbs are reporting a 9 percent increase in crime and a 6 percent increase in calls for service compared to 2021, according to Hobbs Police Chief August Fons.

Fons gave his report during a city commission meeting on Monday night, as reported by Gabrielle Arsiaga of the News-Sun.

ORIGINAL STORY: HPD reports increase in crime for 2022

Fons said murder was down 33 percent, robbery was down 18 percent, burglary was down 4 percent, auto theft down by 10 percent, shoplifting down 9 percent, and receiving stolen property was down 25 percent, but violent crime like assault and shootings were up, along with forgery, fraud, and vandalism.

Assault and battery increased by 13 percent, larceny increased 70 percent, forgery increased 33 percent, fraud increased 27 percent, vandalism increased 38 percent, and weapons violations and shooting at or from a motor vehicle or dwelling increased 195 percent.

This increase comes after crime remained at roughly the same rate from 2020 to 2021, although calls for service went up 3 percent that year.

The News-Sun reports that shooting at or from a motor vehicle or dwelling increased by 31 percent from 2020 to 2021, assaults and batteries increased by 13 percent, larceny saw a 6 percent decrease, forgery increased 20 percent, fraud increased 1 percent, and vandalism increased 26 percent in the same period.

From 2020 to 2021, murder increased 200 percent, robbery increased 29 percent, burglary decreased by seven percent, auto theft increased 52 percent, shoplifting remained steady, and receiving stolen property increased 33 percent.

But Chief Fons reminded the commission that percentage changes may be misleading, since a 100 percent increase could be the difference between one and two occurrences of a crime.

Fons thanked the community for their help in reporting and solving crimes.

HPD received a $4.8 million state allocation for officer salaries and recruitment strategies, which the News-Sun says they have used on commercials.

