Hoop Madness Team of the Week: Frenship Tigers

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - The Frenship Tigers are the Hoop Madness Team of the Week after taking down San Angelo Central Friday 84-68.

With the win, the Tigers clinched their third straight district title. Frenship, now 27-4, have their regular season finale game on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. against Midland before the playoffs begin.

Patton Pinkins ended the game with 35 points, Tate Beeles had a dominant 3rd quarter with 13 points and 7 rebounds and Jalen Braziel with 15 points.

Nine seniors on this year’s Frenship team, a different buzz in the air as the seniors prepare for one last State Title run.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.