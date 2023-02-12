Local Listings
Hoop Madness Team of the Week: Frenship Tigers

By Pete Christy
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 5:31 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - The Frenship Tigers are the Hoop Madness Team of the Week after taking down San Angelo Central Friday 84-68.

With the win, the Tigers clinched their third straight district title. Frenship, now 27-4, have their regular season finale game on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. against Midland before the playoffs begin.

Patton Pinkins ended the game with 35 points, Tate Beeles had a dominant 3rd quarter with 13 points and 7 rebounds and Jalen Braziel with 15 points.

Nine seniors on this year’s Frenship team, a different buzz in the air as the seniors prepare for one last State Title run.

