Hoover’s no-hitter leads Tech in day two of Maverick Invitational

ARLINGTON, TX (NEWS RELEASE) – In her first start in the scarlet and black, Sage Hoover hurled a no-hitter to power Texas Tech in day two of the Maverick Invitational Saturday at Allan Saxe Field.

Hoover (2-0) scattered two walks to lead the Red Raiders (2-2) to a 4-0 win over UT Arlington (2-1). It marked the second no-hitter of the Edgewood, Texas native’s career. At Northwestern State, Hoover no-hit Incarnate Word (4/22/22).

“Sage was dialed in and giving each hitter a different look,” head coach Craig Snider said. “Her composure and competitiveness were unmatched tonight!”

The Red Raiders fell in the first contest of the day, 3-2, to Tulsa (1-2). Both of Tech’s losses this season have been by just a run.

Game One: Tulsa 3, Texas Tech 2

The Red Raiders got on the board early with a perfectly executed double steal in the opening frame from Arriana Villa and Ellie Bailey to plate the opening run of the contest. However, Tulsa took a 2-1 lead in the bottom half of the frame after stringing together a trio of singles along with a Tech throwing error.

Makinzy Herzog evened the contest in the top of the third, sending a solo shot over the right-center wall.

A single and a walk put a pair of runners on for Tulsa in the bottom half of the frame, but Riley Love came in clutch with a double play to shift the momentum. Ranci Willis would fan the next batter to end the inning.

Tech once again saw impending danger as Tulsa got two runners aboard in the bottom of the fifth. Kendall Fritz checked into the circle and forced two outs before a Red Raider fielding error scored the go ahead run for Tulsa.

In its final effort, Tech got one runner on base as pinch hitter Kailey Wyckoff knocked an infield single, but she was left stranded.

Erna Carlin (0-1) suffered the loss after allowing the go-ahead runner aboard with a single to right. Mara Moore (1-0) earned the win for the Golden Hurricanes, hurling a complete game with nine strikeouts.

Game Two: Texas Tech 4, UT Arlington 0

Hoover was cooking in the circle from the start, allowing just one walk and fanning a pair of batters through the first nine outs.

Abbie Orrick kickstarted the Red Raider offense in the top of the fourth, sending a moon shot deep over the left-center wall to give Tech a 1-0 lead.

Tech’s offense struck again the next inning after Villa smashed a double to score Riley Love, who reached on a walk. After a wild pitch put Villa on third, Bailey singled through the left side to cap off a two-run inning.

Love then came in clutch on the defensive end, saving the no-hitter by making the snag on a ball rocketed to her at short stop.

A sacrifice fly by Bailey in the top of the final frame capped off the scoring for the Red Raiders. Hoover then went back into the circle and forced two outs before fanning the final batter of her first no-hitter in the scarlet and black.

Notable

Tonight marked the first time that UT Arlington had been no-hit on its own turf since South Alabama’s Olivia Lackie threw a five-inning no-hitter on March 12, 2022.

Tonight also marked the first no-hitter thrown by a Texas Tech pitcher since Kendall Fritz’s perfect game against Texas A&M Corpus-Christi also on March 12, 2022.

Freshman Kailey Wyckoff earned her first start as a Red Raider tonight. Wyckoff was behind the plate for Hoover’s no-hitter.

Next Up

Texas Tech will close out play in the Maverick Invitation tomorrow against Tulsa. First pitch is set for 10 a.m.

