Lubbock businesses set game plan for Super Bowl crowd

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - While you’re making plans for where you’ll spend your Super Bowl Sunday, businesses around Lubbock are getting a game plan ready for when you show up.

At Teddy Jack’s Hub City Grill on 72nd and Milwaukee, the assistant general manager, James Goodrich, says he planned ahead to be sure he had enough food and drinks for the big day.

“We definitely want to stock up on food, make those truck orders, make those liquor orders extremely large to get ready for people coming in,” Goodrich said.

Goodrich says he also has to make sure he has enough people on his team. He hired five new servers and two preps who will be on the floor Sunday.

Over at Two Docs Brewing Co. on 5th Street and Texas Avenue the bar manager, Jacob Hisel, says he and his team also have to make sure staff is ready for orders in the tap room, and to-go.

“We just usually have one or two people over here taking care of those people that want to do beer to-go, and then we have the rest of them just helping everyone else out,” Hisel said.

While it may be busy, Hisel says the day is great for the brewery’s brand.

“There’s new people coming to town, they haven’t been up here, great way to put our name out there as well if they wanted to take a beer to a Super Bowl party or if they want to take it home with them, too,” Hisel said. “It’s just getting our brand out there especially with people from out of town.”

A Super Bowl crowd can expand the name of the company at Two Docs, and can help Teddy Jack’s grow.

“It costs money to get people trained and get people, to hire people so when we have these economic booms like this and busy times it gives us more opportunities to get more people on and get them trained and get them going,” Goodrich said.

Goodrich says this allows the staff to improve.

“When you’re used to being busy more often it gets them in the motion of moving and staying busy; it gets our cooks used to turning and burning tickets,” Goodrich said.

Both Goodrich and Hisel say they enjoy the crowd because it keeps the day moving and is an opportunity to meet new people.

