Traffic shut down on East Slaton Road after 3-car crash

Traffic has been shut down on East Slaton Road from Olive Avenue to Southeast Drive while...
Traffic has been shut down on East Slaton Road from Olive Avenue to Southeast Drive while Lubbock police work the scene of a serious crash involving three vehicles.(Peyton Toups, KCBD)
By KCBD Digital
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 12:21 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Traffic has been shut down on East Slaton Road from Olive Avenue to Southeast Drive while Lubbock police work the scene of a serious crash involving three vehicles.

Police tell us injuries have been reported, although no details have been released as of Saturday night. The call came in at 11:04 p.m.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

We’ll continue to update this story as more details are released.

