Traffic shut down on East Slaton Road after 3-car crash
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 12:21 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Traffic has been shut down on East Slaton Road from Olive Avenue to Southeast Drive while Lubbock police work the scene of a serious crash involving three vehicles.
Police tell us injuries have been reported, although no details have been released as of Saturday night. The call came in at 11:04 p.m.
Drivers are asked to avoid the area.
We’ll continue to update this story as more details are released.
