Traffic shut down on East Slaton Road after 3-car crash

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Traffic has been shut down on East Slaton Road from Olive Avenue to Southeast Drive while Lubbock police work the scene of a serious crash involving three vehicles.

Police tell us injuries have been reported, although no details have been released as of Saturday night. The call came in at 11:04 p.m.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

We’ll continue to update this story as more details are released.

