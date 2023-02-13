Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

High winds trigger a First Alert Weather day for Tuesday

Wednesday will bring more wind with gusts possibly as high as 50 mph with fire danger and...
Wednesday will bring more wind with gusts possibly as high as 50 mph with fire danger and blowing dust.(KCBD, John Robison)
By John Robison
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 5:54 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Winds near or above 60 mph on Tuesday with a High Wind Warning have resulted in a First Alert Weather Day for tomorrow. The Wind Warning extends from Morton east to Lubbock and eastward to Guthrie and to the north into the Panhandle region.

The Warning area could experience wind gusts of 60 mph or higher during the day on Tuesday. Communities to the south of the warning area will have wind speeds of 30-40 mph with possible gusts to 50 mph.

The Warning area could experience wind gusts of 60 mph or higher during the day on Tuesday.
The Warning area could experience wind gusts of 60 mph or higher during the day on Tuesday.(KCBD, John Robison)

Winds will cause travel issues for high-profile vehicles traveling north to south in the area, low visibility with blowing dust, and high fire danger.

Prior to the wind event, there is a chance for showers and a few storms, but nothing severe. However, a few of the storms may produce some downburst winds overnight as they move east to northeast.

Rain will move out of the area by tomorrow morning and high winds will move in for all of Tuesday.

Wednesday will bring more wind with gusts possibly as high as 50 mph with fire danger and blowing dust.

Temperatures will range from the 60s tomorrow to the cooler 50s on Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arrested individuals in Operation Heartbreak
LPD: 18 arrested in ‘Operation Heartbreak’ in north Lubbock
Traffic has been shut down on East Slaton Road from Olive Avenue to Southeast Drive while...
1 killed, 2 Hermleigh seniors injured in SE Lubbock wreck
Raincast
Rain, strong winds on the way
An investigation is underway following a shooting in the 1300 block of 35th Street
Police asking for public help in deadly shooting investigation
Lubbock police are investigating a shooting in East Lubbock.
Lubbock police investigating downtown shooting overnight

Latest News

3 day forecast
Showers tonight and a windy Valentine’s Day
Today, highs range the upper 50s and low 60s, with Lubbock’s high sitting at an even 60.
KCBD Midday Weather Update - Monday, Feb. 13
Good Day Lubbock Weather - Monday, Feb. 13
Good Day Lubbock Weather - Monday, Feb. 13
Today, highs range the upper 50s and low 60s, with Lubbock’s high sitting at an even 60.
Daybreak Today Weather - Monday, Feb. 13