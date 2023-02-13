High winds trigger a First Alert Weather day for Tuesday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Winds near or above 60 mph on Tuesday with a High Wind Warning have resulted in a First Alert Weather Day for tomorrow. The Wind Warning extends from Morton east to Lubbock and eastward to Guthrie and to the north into the Panhandle region.

The Warning area could experience wind gusts of 60 mph or higher during the day on Tuesday. Communities to the south of the warning area will have wind speeds of 30-40 mph with possible gusts to 50 mph.

The Warning area could experience wind gusts of 60 mph or higher during the day on Tuesday. (KCBD, John Robison)

Winds will cause travel issues for high-profile vehicles traveling north to south in the area, low visibility with blowing dust, and high fire danger.

Prior to the wind event, there is a chance for showers and a few storms, but nothing severe. However, a few of the storms may produce some downburst winds overnight as they move east to northeast.

Rain will move out of the area by tomorrow morning and high winds will move in for all of Tuesday.

Wednesday will bring more wind with gusts possibly as high as 50 mph with fire danger and blowing dust.

Temperatures will range from the 60s tomorrow to the cooler 50s on Wednesday.

