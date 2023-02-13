Local Listings
Hoop Madness Playoff Pairings for Monday, Feb. 13

By Pete Christy
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 8:33 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Hoop Madness heats up Monday with the playoffs. Here’s the info for 53 area girls teams in the postseason.

GIRLS BI-DISTRICT PLAYOFFS

6A

Frenship vs EP El Dorado - 3 p.m. Monday in Fort Stockton

5A

Monterey vs. Plainview - 6 p.m. Monday in Littlefield

Lubbock Cooper vs Palo Duro - 6 p.m. Tuesday in Muleshoe

Coronado vs. Tascosa - 6 p.m. Monday in Dimmitt

Lubbock High vs Amarillo - 6 p.m. Monday at Wayland Baptist

4A

Levelland vs Mineral Wells - 6 p.m. Monday in Merkel

Estacado vs. Brownwood - 6 p.m. Tuesday in Sweetwater

Snyder vs. Stephenville - 7:30 p.m. Monday in Jim Ned

Seminole vs. Hereford - 6:30 p.m. Monday at LCU

3A

Littlefield vs Kermit - 6 p.m. Monday in Seminole

Brownfield vs. Crane - 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in Colorado City

Muleshoe vs Alpine - 5 p.m. Monday in Denver City

Lamesa vs. Stanton - 7 p.m. Monday at Odessa Permian

Shallowater vs Spearman - 6:30 p.m. Monday First United Bank Center in Canyon

Idalou vs Dalhart - 6 p.m. Monday at West Plains

Roosevelt vs Bushland - 7:30 p.m. Monday in Dimmitt

2A

Olton vs. Panhandle - 6 p.m. Monday in Canyon

Hale Center vs. Farwell - 6 p.m. Monday in Smyer

Floydada vs Vega - 6 p.m. Tuesday in Canyon

Sudan vs. Bovina - 7 p.m. Monday in Hereford

New Home vs. McCamey - 6 p.m. Monday in Coahoma

Sundown vs. Anthony - 7 p.m. Tuesday Loving, NM

Ropes vs Fort Hancock - 6:30 p.m. Monday in Monahans

Plains vs. Wink - 6:30 p.m. Monday in Andrews

1A

O’Donnell vs Spur - 8 p.m. Monday in Slaton

Paducah vs Lorenzo - 7:30 p.m. Monday at Motley County

Meadow vs Klondike - 6 p.m. Monday in Lamesa

Nazareth vs Pringle-Morse - 7 p.m. Monday at Amarillo High

Silverton vs Miami - 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in Panhandle

Springlake-Earth vs Wildorado - 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in Hereford

Kress vs Hartley - 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at West Plains

Valley vs Follett - 6:30 p.m. Monday in Wheeler

Jayton vs Crosbyton - 6 p.m. Monday in Slaton

Guthrie vs Borden County - 6 p.m. Monday at Lubbock Cooper

Whiteface vs Wellman Union - 6:30 p.m. Monday at Lubbock Christian HS

Anton vs. Grady Monday at Trinity High School in Lubbock at 6:30 p.m.

Hermleigh vs Rising Star - 7:30 p.m. Monday at Merkel High School

Ira vs Eula - 7:30 p.m. Monday at Clyde HS

Sands vs Morton - 6 p.m. Monday in Tahoka

TAPPS

Lubbock Christian host FW Temple - 5:30 p.m. Tuesday

All Saints

Kingdom Prep

Southcrest Christian

