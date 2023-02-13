Hoop Madness Playoff Pairings for Monday, Feb. 13
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Hoop Madness heats up Monday with the playoffs. Here’s the info for 53 area girls teams in the postseason.
GIRLS BI-DISTRICT PLAYOFFS
6A
Frenship vs EP El Dorado - 3 p.m. Monday in Fort Stockton
5A
Monterey vs. Plainview - 6 p.m. Monday in Littlefield
Lubbock Cooper vs Palo Duro - 6 p.m. Tuesday in Muleshoe
Coronado vs. Tascosa - 6 p.m. Monday in Dimmitt
Lubbock High vs Amarillo - 6 p.m. Monday at Wayland Baptist
4A
Levelland vs Mineral Wells - 6 p.m. Monday in Merkel
Estacado vs. Brownwood - 6 p.m. Tuesday in Sweetwater
Snyder vs. Stephenville - 7:30 p.m. Monday in Jim Ned
Seminole vs. Hereford - 6:30 p.m. Monday at LCU
3A
Littlefield vs Kermit - 6 p.m. Monday in Seminole
Brownfield vs. Crane - 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in Colorado City
Muleshoe vs Alpine - 5 p.m. Monday in Denver City
Lamesa vs. Stanton - 7 p.m. Monday at Odessa Permian
Shallowater vs Spearman - 6:30 p.m. Monday First United Bank Center in Canyon
Idalou vs Dalhart - 6 p.m. Monday at West Plains
Roosevelt vs Bushland - 7:30 p.m. Monday in Dimmitt
2A
Olton vs. Panhandle - 6 p.m. Monday in Canyon
Hale Center vs. Farwell - 6 p.m. Monday in Smyer
Floydada vs Vega - 6 p.m. Tuesday in Canyon
Sudan vs. Bovina - 7 p.m. Monday in Hereford
New Home vs. McCamey - 6 p.m. Monday in Coahoma
Sundown vs. Anthony - 7 p.m. Tuesday Loving, NM
Ropes vs Fort Hancock - 6:30 p.m. Monday in Monahans
Plains vs. Wink - 6:30 p.m. Monday in Andrews
1A
O’Donnell vs Spur - 8 p.m. Monday in Slaton
Paducah vs Lorenzo - 7:30 p.m. Monday at Motley County
Meadow vs Klondike - 6 p.m. Monday in Lamesa
Nazareth vs Pringle-Morse - 7 p.m. Monday at Amarillo High
Silverton vs Miami - 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in Panhandle
Springlake-Earth vs Wildorado - 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in Hereford
Kress vs Hartley - 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at West Plains
Valley vs Follett - 6:30 p.m. Monday in Wheeler
Jayton vs Crosbyton - 6 p.m. Monday in Slaton
Guthrie vs Borden County - 6 p.m. Monday at Lubbock Cooper
Whiteface vs Wellman Union - 6:30 p.m. Monday at Lubbock Christian HS
Anton vs. Grady Monday at Trinity High School in Lubbock at 6:30 p.m.
Hermleigh vs Rising Star - 7:30 p.m. Monday at Merkel High School
Ira vs Eula - 7:30 p.m. Monday at Clyde HS
Sands vs Morton - 6 p.m. Monday in Tahoka
TAPPS
Lubbock Christian host FW Temple - 5:30 p.m. Tuesday
All Saints
Kingdom Prep
Southcrest Christian
