Kansas City wins Super Bowl on last second FG; Mahomes earns second ring

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) calls signals at the line of scrimmage...
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) calls signals at the line of scrimmage against the Philadelphia Eagles during the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)(Steve Luciano | AP)
By Pete Christy
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 9:28 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A last second field goal helped Kansas City beat Philadelphia 38-35 in a classic Super Bowl between two solid teams.

Patrick Mahomes was 21-27 for 182 yards and three touchdowns; two came in the 4th quarter.

Mahomes becomes the fifth Red Raider to win two Super Bowl rings, joining Donny Anderson, Anthony Lynn, Danny Amendola and LaAdrian Waddle.

In all, 19 Red Raiders have now won 24 Super Bowl rings in the 57 Super Bowls played so far.

Here’s the list of Red Raiders that have won Super Bowl rings.

Super Bowl I

Donny Anderson/Green Bay

Super Bowl II

Donny Anderson/Green Bay

Super Bowl III

Bake Turner/New York Jets

Super Bowl IV

E.J. Holub/Kansas City

Super Bowl XVII

Curtis Jordan/Washington Redskins

Super Bowl XVIII

Ted Watts/Oakland Raiders

Super Bowl XX

Maury Buford/Chicago Bears

Super Bowl XXII

Timmy Smith/Washington Redskins

Charles Jackson/ Washington Redskins (was a replacement player during 1987 player’s strike. Didn’t receive a ring until 2018.)

Super Bowl XXVII

Lin Elliott/Dallas Cowboys

Super Bowl XXXII

Anthony Lynn/Denver Broncos

Super Bowl XXXII

Anthony Lynn/Denver Broncos

Super Bowl XXXVIII

Kliff Kingsbury/New England Patriots

Super Bowl XLI

Dylan Gandy/Indianapolis Colts

Montae Reagor/Indianapolis Colts

Super Bowl XLII

Dek Bake/New York Giants

Super Bowl XLV

Graham Harrell/Green Bay

Super Bowl XLIX

Danny Amendola/New England Patriots

Super Bowl 50

Louis Vasquez/Denver Broncos

Super Bowl LI

Danny Amendola/New England Patriots

LaAdrian Waddle/New England Patriots

Super Bowl LIII

LaAdrian Waddle/New England Patriots

Super Bowl LIV

Patrick Mahomes/Kansas City Chiefs

Super Bowl LVII

Patrick Mahomes/ Kansas City Chiefs

Note: Adrian Hamilton won a Super Bowl ring at Super Bowl XLVII with the Baltimore Ravens. He played six games for the Red Raiders in 2007.

