Kansas City wins Super Bowl on last second FG; Mahomes earns second ring
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A last second field goal helped Kansas City beat Philadelphia 38-35 in a classic Super Bowl between two solid teams.
Patrick Mahomes was 21-27 for 182 yards and three touchdowns; two came in the 4th quarter.
Mahomes becomes the fifth Red Raider to win two Super Bowl rings, joining Donny Anderson, Anthony Lynn, Danny Amendola and LaAdrian Waddle.
In all, 19 Red Raiders have now won 24 Super Bowl rings in the 57 Super Bowls played so far.
Here’s the list of Red Raiders that have won Super Bowl rings.
Super Bowl I
Donny Anderson/Green Bay
Super Bowl II
Donny Anderson/Green Bay
Super Bowl III
Bake Turner/New York Jets
Super Bowl IV
E.J. Holub/Kansas City
Super Bowl XVII
Curtis Jordan/Washington Redskins
Super Bowl XVIII
Ted Watts/Oakland Raiders
Super Bowl XX
Maury Buford/Chicago Bears
Super Bowl XXII
Timmy Smith/Washington Redskins
Charles Jackson/ Washington Redskins (was a replacement player during 1987 player’s strike. Didn’t receive a ring until 2018.)
Super Bowl XXVII
Lin Elliott/Dallas Cowboys
Super Bowl XXXII
Anthony Lynn/Denver Broncos
Super Bowl XXXII
Anthony Lynn/Denver Broncos
Super Bowl XXXVIII
Kliff Kingsbury/New England Patriots
Super Bowl XLI
Dylan Gandy/Indianapolis Colts
Montae Reagor/Indianapolis Colts
Super Bowl XLII
Dek Bake/New York Giants
Super Bowl XLV
Graham Harrell/Green Bay
Super Bowl XLIX
Danny Amendola/New England Patriots
Super Bowl 50
Louis Vasquez/Denver Broncos
Super Bowl LI
Danny Amendola/New England Patriots
LaAdrian Waddle/New England Patriots
Super Bowl LIII
LaAdrian Waddle/New England Patriots
Super Bowl LIV
Patrick Mahomes/Kansas City Chiefs
Super Bowl LVII
Patrick Mahomes/ Kansas City Chiefs
Note: Adrian Hamilton won a Super Bowl ring at Super Bowl XLVII with the Baltimore Ravens. He played six games for the Red Raiders in 2007.
