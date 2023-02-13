Local Listings
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Blackie

By KCBD Staff
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 7:14 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Blackie KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Shelter! He is a one-year-old black lab who’s been at the shelter for about seven months.

Blackie is very well mannered, affectionate and loves to be petted. He doesn’t jump and sits down on his own when you pay him attention. He is up to date on all his shots, is neutered and microchipped. Blackie can be adopted for free today for the Lubbock Animal Shelter.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Friday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Hera.

