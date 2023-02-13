LCU hosting homecoming weekend

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) - Lubbock Christian University’s (LCU) homecoming weekend, which will run from February 16-19, is full of activities specifically designed for reconnecting with fellow alumni, including several new and exciting events and one of LCU’s biggest traditions, Master Follies.

Several new events appear on the schedule this year, including the Coming Home Gathering, a reunion Friday night for alumni of all ages in the campus mall with food trucks, s’mores, fire pits, hot chocolate, and more.

The weekend will also feature the All-Decades Dinner for all alumni on Saturday evening before the final Master Follies show. This taco dinner costs $10 for adults (13 and up), and children 12 and under eat free. Just before this dinner, LCU will feature an Alumni Authors Book Fair Signing featuring a number of alumni authors, including Nathan Dahlstrom, Sheila Delony, Malori Rogers, Lindsey Holt, David Fraze, Ward Lane, Lisa Brewer, and Aaron Peckham. On Saturday afternoon, LCU will offer guided tours of the new Story of God in Scripture and Stone exhibit (Rahle/Pence/Long collection) in the Christian Development Center (CDC) before a dedication ceremony. This new exhibit, made possible by generous donations both monetary and of objects, showcases a collection of historical replicas and artifacts spanning millennia from before the time of Abraham to the time of Jesus.

Best Friends, LCU’s premiere acapella group, will also host its 40-year reunion for lunch on Saturday afternoon. This catered lunch will be held in the Gullo Rehearsal Hall in the new Wayne and Yvonne Hinds Music Center, which was dedicated during Homecoming Weekend in 2021.

Several staple events also make their annual appearances on the 2023 schedule. “Master Follies 2023: Blue Skies Ahead” will feature three showtimes—8 p.m. Friday night, as well as 3 and 8

p.m. on Saturday, and social club breakfasts and reunions are scheduled for Saturday. Alumni Chapel will take place at 11 a.m. on Saturday morning, and reunions for various departments and campus organizations occur immediately after. Numerous athletic events throughout the weekend include Chap and Lady Chap Basketball games on Thursday and Saturday, Chap Baseball Friday and Sunday, a Lady Chap Softball double-header on Friday and a game on Saturday, and LCU’s new men’s and women’s tennis teams play on Friday.

“We are so excited to have LCC/LCU alumni back on campus for Homecoming 2023!” shared Lisa Fraze, LCU’s Director of Alumni Relations. “We have several events this year that allow for all decades of alumni to be together, and so many of the events are family-friendly!”

LCU will also share exciting news about future projects and additions at events throughout the weekend.

