Lubbock police investigating downtown shooting overnight

Lubbock police are investigating a shooting in East Lubbock.
Lubbock police are investigating a shooting in East Lubbock.(Lubbock Police Department)
By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 8:14 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Police are investigating a gunshot victim driven to an area hospital overnight after a shooting in downtown Lubbock.

Just before 2:05 a.m., officers responded to a shots fired call in the 2200 block of Buddy Holly Ave. Police say while officers were on scene investigating, they were told a gunshot victim had been taken to Covenant Medical Center by private vehicle.

33-year-old Jacob Rodriquez suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing. Police have no confirmed if the incidents are related.

