Lubbock police investigating downtown shooting overnight

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Police are investigating a gunshot victim driven to an area hospital overnight after a shooting in downtown Lubbock.

Just before 2:05 a.m., officers responded to a shots fired call in the 2200 block of Buddy Holly Ave. Police say while officers were on scene investigating, they were told a gunshot victim had been taken to Covenant Medical Center by private vehicle.

33-year-old Jacob Rodriquez suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing. Police have no confirmed if the incidents are related.

