Lubbock Symphony to host Philharmonic from Czech Republic

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Lubbock Symphony Orchestra (LSO) is thrilled to host the first European symphony to visit Lubbock on their international tour! “Lubbock Symphony Presents: Filharmonie Brno” will take place on Monday, February 20th, at 7:30 PM at The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences.

Led by Music Director Dennis Russell Davies, the prodigious Filharmonie Brno is based in the city of Brno in the Czech Republic and stops in Lubbock on their international tour. The roots of this philharmonic go back to the 1870s when composer Leoš Janáček endeavored to establish a Czech symphony orchestra in Brno. The works of the famous twentieth-century composer constitute the core of the orchestra’s repertoire.

This concert will highlight celebrated Czech composers, including Dvořák, and feature a banda ensemble of Lubbock Symphony brass musicians in Janáček’s “Sinfonietta.”

Works will include:

· Bohuslav Martinů | Thunderbolt P-47. Scherzo for Orchestra, H. 309

· Leoš Janáček | Sinfonietta

· Antonín Dvořák | Symphony No. 8 in G major, Op. 88, B. 163

LSO Music Director David Cho, “Ever since the completion of The Buddy Holly Hall, Lubbock Symphony looked forward to the opportunity to host an international orchestra. After having the chance to see them perform at their own venue in Brno, I am thrilled to have Filharmonie Brno visit us here in Lubbock. It will be an enlightening experience introducing this phenomenal organization to The Buddy Holly Hall and Texans’ passion for classical music.”

Filharmonie Brno musicians will participate in masterclasses with Texas Tech University School of Music students on Sunday, February 19th, from 6:00 PM-8:00 PM. This is a terrific opportunity for the students selected to learn from distinguished international musicians.

Tickets start at $30, and there are group discounts for groups of 6+. Overton Hotel & Conference Center has held a block of rooms for out-of-town visitors. Concert tickets and discounted accommodations can be found at https://linktr.ee/lubbocksymphony, in addition to a digital version of the concert program and a Spotify playlist of the concert’s music. For more information, contact the LSO Office at (806) 762-1688 or visit lubbocksymphony.org. For more information on Filharmonie Brno, visit https://filharmonie-brno.cz/en/.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.