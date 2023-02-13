Monday morning top stories: Testimony resumes in second week of Hollis Daniels trial
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 7:01 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,
Testimony resumes in Hollis Daniels trial
- Testimony resumes this morning in the sentencing phase of the Hollis Daniels capital murder trial
- Prosecutors say he should receive the death penalty for killing a Texas Tech police officer in 2017
- Follow our latest coverage here: Jury hears testimony from Hollis Daniels’ jailers on Day 5 of murder trial
Man killed in shooting in Central Lubbock
- Police are looking for a suspect in a deadly shooting around 3 o’clock Saturday morning near 35th and Ave. L
- 39-year-old Clifton Holman died after being shot during a fight at an illegal after-hours club
- Read more here: Police asking for public help in deadly shooting investigation
Search for earthquake victims continues
- The death toll from the earthquake in Turkey and Syria has now 35,000 and is expected to keep rising
- Turkish authorities issued 113 arrest warrant for contractors linked to the buildings that collapsed
- Latest updates here: Turkey probes contractors as earthquake deaths pass 33,000
U.S. shoots down another unidentified object
- A U.S. fighter jet shot down an unidentified object Sunday over Lake Huron
- The military also shot down an object off the coast of Alaska and other one over Canada’s Yukon territory
- Details here: US jets down 4 objects in 8 days, unprecedented in peacetime
Chiefs win Super Bowl
- The Kansas City Chiefs won the Super Bowl last night beating Philadelphia 38-35
- Patrick Mahomes led the Chiefs to the comeback win, despite reaggravating an ankle injury
- Read more here: Chiefs beat the Eagles 38-35 for second Super Bowl victory in 4 years
For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.
As always, be sure to join Angie Winn, Steve Divine, and Michael Cantu for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.