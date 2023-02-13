Monday morning top stories: Testimony resumes in second week of Hollis Daniels trial

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Testimony resumes in Hollis Daniels trial

Testimony resumes this morning in the sentencing phase of the Hollis Daniels capital murder trial

Prosecutors say he should receive the death penalty for killing a Texas Tech police officer in 2017

Man killed in shooting in Central Lubbock

Police are looking for a suspect in a deadly shooting around 3 o’clock Saturday morning near 35th and Ave. L

39-year-old Clifton Holman died after being shot during a fight at an illegal after-hours club

Search for earthquake victims continues

The death toll from the earthquake in Turkey and Syria has now 35,000 and is expected to keep rising

Turkish authorities issued 113 arrest warrant for contractors linked to the buildings that collapsed

U.S. shoots down another unidentified object

A U.S. fighter jet shot down an unidentified object Sunday over Lake Huron

The military also shot down an object off the coast of Alaska and other one over Canada’s Yukon territory

Chiefs win Super Bowl

The Kansas City Chiefs won the Super Bowl last night beating Philadelphia 38-35

Patrick Mahomes led the Chiefs to the comeback win, despite reaggravating an ankle injury

