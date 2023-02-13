Local Listings
Monday morning top stories: Testimony resumes in second week of Hollis Daniels trial

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 7:01 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Testimony resumes in Hollis Daniels trial

Man killed in shooting in Central Lubbock

Search for earthquake victims continues

U.S. shoots down another unidentified object

Chiefs win Super Bowl

