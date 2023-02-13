Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Plane almost nosedived into ocean right after takeoff, flight data says

The incident happened in mid-December of last year and it’s only coming to light now.
By Casey Lund and Andrew McMunn
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 5:31 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (KHNL/Gray News) - A plane leaving an airport in Hawaii nearly nose-dived into the ocean shortly after takeoff, according to newly-released flight data.

The incident involving a San Francisco-bound United Airlines flight happened in mid-December of last year.

KHNL reports several industry websites said United Flight 1722 plunged toward the ocean moments after taking off from the Kahului Airport on Dec. 18. The data showed the plane came to within 800 feet of impacting the ocean.

Aviation website The Air Current looked at publicly available information to determine the aircraft climbed to 2,200 feet before it suddenly dived at a terrifying descent rate of nearly 8,600 feet per minute.

The pilots had to pull up, leading to a climb with forces more than 2.7 times the force of gravity, which means the passengers certainly felt it.

Fortunately, the plane was able to recover and climb back up to cruising altitude and continue on to California.

The airline reportedly said they did not automatically inform the NTSB and FAA because the aircraft was not damaged and no one on the plane was injured.

Officials said it’s still unclear what caused the plane to dive.

According to KHNL, the FAA reported the close call as part of a voluntary safety reporting program. The FAA subsequently reviewed the incident and said it took appropriate action.

United Airlines said the pilots got additional training after the incident. That training is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 KHNL/KGMB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arrested individuals in Operation Heartbreak
LPD: 18 arrested in ‘Operation Heartbreak’ in north Lubbock
Traffic has been shut down on East Slaton Road from Olive Avenue to Southeast Drive while...
1 killed, 2 Hermleigh seniors injured in SE Lubbock wreck
Raincast
Rain, strong winds on the way
An investigation is underway following a shooting in the 1300 block of 35th Street
Police asking for public help in deadly shooting investigation
Lubbock police are investigating a shooting in East Lubbock.
Lubbock police investigating downtown shooting overnight

Latest News

Former President Trump's lawyers spoke about the latest in the classified documents...
Latest in investigation into Trump's classified documents
A student has died after a firearm was accidentally discharged in a vehicle at Dalhart ISD...
Student dead after firearm discharges in vehicle at Dalhart ISD parking lot
The United Family and Mrs. Baird’s Bread announced the December and January winners of the...
United Supermarkets & Mrs. Baird’s Bread honor six Lubbock area teachers for Teachers on the rise for December and January
National Security Council spokesman John Kirby speaks during a press briefing at the White...
US defends decision to shoot down 3 unidentified objects