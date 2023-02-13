Rain, strong winds on the way

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Quiet weather tonight, before things get interesting tomorrow.

Overnight temperatures in the mid-30s, with partly cloudy skies. Southwest winds will turn northeast after midnight around 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow’s high temperatures will be in the lower 60s, with mostly sunny skies in the morning and early afternoon. East winds will be around 10 to 15 mph, then winds will turn southeast and pick up speed around 15 to 20 mph; with gusts up to 30 mph.

7-Day Windcast (KCBD)

Monday evening will bring light rain showers that will increase throughout the night. It will be a windy night with south winds around 15 to 20 mph, with gusts up to 35 mph. After midnight, wind speeds will pick up even more from the southwest around 20 to 30 mph, with gusts up to 45 mph. Rain chances will continue into the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Raincast (KCBD)

Tuesday’s high temperatures will be in the mid-60s with sunny skies. A High Wind Watch has been issued starting at 12 a.m. Tuesday to 5 p.m. Tuesday. Blowing dust is expected with west winds blowing around 35 to 45 mph, with gusts up to 65 mph.

High Wind Watch (KCBD)

With such strong winds be mindful of visibility reductions due to blowing dust, make sure to secure outdoor items that could blow away, and finally be cautious of driving conditions on north and south oriented roads.

Tuesday night will be breezy in the evening with southwest winds around 15 to 25 mph, with 40 mph gusts. Winds will eventually slow down to 10 to 15 mph, and gusts up to 25 mph. Overnight temperatures will be in the mid-30s, with mostly clear skies.

