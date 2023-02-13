Local Listings
Showers tonight and a windy Valentine’s Day

By Collin Mertz
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 4:38 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Today, highs range the upper 50s and low 60s, with Lubbock’s high sitting at an even 60. Much of the morning and afternoon hold on to cloud cover. In the evening, showers begin to filter into the area before becoming more widespread in the overnight hours. By sunup Tuesday, showers will be cleared out, leaving temperatures cooler. Overnight lows ranging mid 30s to mid 40s.

3 day forecast
3 day forecast(KCBD)

Valentine’s day sees winds pick up significantly in the morning, 35-40 mph from the west with gusts up to 60 mph, dropping slightly to 30-35 by the afternoon. Probably not the best Valentine’s for a walk in the park. Highs tomorrow in the 60s.

Raincast
Rain, strong winds on the way

