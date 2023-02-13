United Supermarkets & Mrs. Baird’s Bread honor six Lubbock area teachers for Teachers on the rise for December and January

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The United Family and Mrs. Baird’s Bread announced the December and January winners of the eleventh annual Teachers On The Rise program. Since the program launched at the beginning of the school year, nominations have poured in from students and families across the South Plains explaining how their teacher(s) go above and beyond the call of duty and why they deserve special recognition.

Leah Cristan of Rush Elementary, Micha Homyk of Evans Middle School, and Kenzy Stoker of Idalou High School were named winners for the month of December. Casandra Hastings of Centennial Elementary, Garret Morris of Evans Middle School, and Sandra Carr of Lorenzo High School were the winners for the month of January.

“We want to congratulate all of our teachers and students who were a part of this round of winners,” said Nancy Sharp, corporate engagement director for The United Family. “There are so many teachers who are deserving of recognition in our communities. With a few months ahead of us, we encourage everyone to keep nominating!”

“We know there are many teachers in our classrooms who deserve recognition, and we look forward to receiving many more nominations this spring,” said Shane Sumrow, Teachers On The Rise director. “We only have four more months left in the school year to nominate teachers, so we encourage students and families to get their nominations in soon.”

Winning teachers receive a $100 United Supermarkets gift card, lunch for two to the Texas Tech Club, and a gift box full of Mrs. Baird’s goodies. The students who nominate a winning teacher also receive a $50 American Express gift card. The Texas Tech Club sponsors Teachers On The Rise.

To nominate a teacher from your school, visit www.MrsBTeacher.com. Follow the Teachers On The Rise Program throughout the school year, including the latest monthly winners on their social media pages:

Instagram: @LUBBTOTR / Facebook: @LubbockTeachersOnTheRise / Twitter: @LubbockTOTR

Mrs. Baird’s and The United Family® Facebook pages:

www.facebook.com/mrsbairds and www.facebook.com/unitedwesttexas.

