WATCH: KC leaders release Chiefs parade route for Wednesday

By Shain Bergan and Emily Rittman
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 11:58 AM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City leaders have released the map for Wednesday’s Chiefs Super Bowl parade, showing the route the team will make on their way to a rally at Union Station.

City officials address parade plans for Wednesday

WATCH LIVE: City leaders gather at KCI to announce plans for the Chiefs Super Bowl Parade scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 15. STORY: https://www.kctv5.com/2023/02/13/kc-leaders-release-chiefs-parade-route-wednesday/

Posted by KCTV5 News Kansas City on Monday, February 13, 2023

The parade will start at noon at Sixth Street and Grand Boulevard, working its way down Grand until finally heading west at Pershing Road until they get to Union Station. The rally at Union Station is estimated to begin around 1:45 p.m.

City leaders asked attendees to either carpool or use KCATA options if possible.

They also issued a reminder that the public consumption of alcohol is prohibited and that cell phone service should be expected to be lacking due to large crowds.

An area at Crown Center will be designated for those with disabilities.

There will be seven child reunification locations that will be posted on social media.

Drones are prohibited.

Union Station will be closed from public access from Tuesday at 10 p.m. until Thursday at 6 a.m. The parade route will be shut down Tuesday at 12 p.m. until Wednesday at 7 p.m.

KCPD said that 19 law enforcement agencies will be assisting during the parade and roughly 100 kids were lost during the 2015 Royals parade. Because of that, parents are encouraged to make kids aware of reunification spots and write names on wristbands to help officers if needed.

Below is the map released by the city:

Here's the Chiefs parade route for Wednesday in Kansas City.
Here's the Chiefs parade route for Wednesday in Kansas City.(City of Kansas City)

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

