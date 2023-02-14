Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Biden to award Medal of Honor to Vietnam-era Army officer

FILE - The Medal of Honor is seen around the neck of Medal of Honor recipient Army Staff Sgt....
FILE - The Medal of Honor is seen around the neck of Medal of Honor recipient Army Staff Sgt. David Bellavia outside the West Wing of the White House in Washington, June 25, 2019. One of the first Black officers to lead a Special Forces team in combat will receive the Medal of Honor, the nation's highest award for bravery on the battlefield, nearly 60 years after he distinguished himself during the Vietnam War. President Joe Biden telephoned ret. U.S. Army Col. Paris Davis on Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, “to inform him that he will receive the Medal of Honor for his remarkable heroism during the Vietnam War.”(Carolyn Kaster | AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)
By The Associated Press and DARLENE SUPERVILLE
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 6:04 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — One of the first Black officers to lead a Special Forces team in combat will receive the Medal of Honor, the nation’s highest award for bravery on the battlefield, nearly 60 years after he distinguished himself during the Vietnam War.

President Joe Biden telephoned ret. U.S. Army Col. Paris Davis on Monday “to inform him that he will receive the Medal of Honor for his remarkable heroism during the Vietnam War.”

The White House also said Biden told Davis that he looks forward to hosting him at the White House. A date for the medal ceremony was not immediately announced.

Davis was recommended for the Medal of Honor after he distinguished himself on June 18, 1965, during a pre-dawn raid on a North Vietnamese army camp in Bong Son. A major enemy counterattack followed and wounded every American there.

Davis, who retired as a colonel in 1985, repeatedly sprinted into an open rice paddy to rescue each member of his team, using his pinkie finger to fire his rifle after an enemy grenade shattered his hand, according to the ArmyTimes. His entire team survived the battle.

The paperwork recommending Davis, who is now in his early 80s, for the Medal of Honor disappeared at least twice, the paper reported. He eventually was awarded a Silver Star Medal, the third-highest military combat medal, but members of Davis’ team have long argued that race was a factor in how his recommendation was handled.

In early 2021, Christopher Miller, then the acting defense secretary, ordered an expedited review of the case. He argued in an opinion column in June 2021 that awarding Davis the Medal of Honor to would address an injustice

“Some issues in our nation rise above partisanship,” Miller wrote. “The Davis case meets that standard.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arrested individuals in Operation Heartbreak
LPD: 18 arrested in ‘Operation Heartbreak’ in north Lubbock
Traffic has been shut down on East Slaton Road from Olive Avenue to Southeast Drive while...
1 killed, 2 Hermleigh seniors injured in SE Lubbock wreck
Raincast
Rain, strong winds on the way
An investigation is underway following a shooting in the 1300 block of 35th Street
Police asking for public help in deadly shooting investigation
Lubbock police are investigating a shooting in East Lubbock.
Lubbock police investigating downtown shooting overnight

Latest News

Charles Sanchez
Jury selection begins for trial against former Lubbock DJ
Awaiting trial: Indecency with a child
Awaiting trial: Indecency with a child
Hollis Daniels, Trial Day 6
State rests after testimony from Officer East’s widow in Hollis Daniels’ capital murder trial
Daniels' defense team takes over after state testimony
Daniels' defense team takes over aftter state testimony
A student has died after a firearm was accidentally discharged in a vehicle at Dalhart ISD...
Student dead after firearm discharges in vehicle at Dalhart ISD parking lot