Crews continue construction at I-27 and FM 2641, close off roads

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Crews have cut off access to roadways near the construction site on FM 2641 at I-27.

Starting on Tuesday, motorists will not have access to Cedar Street north of FM 2641, according to a Texas Department of Transportation release. Drivers will not have access to this roadway from FM 2641 for about two months.

The crews are preparing to remove the westbound lanes in order to rebuild the intersection.

North Cedar Street will still be accessible from the I-27 frontage road.

Oversized vehicles are still restricted from driving through the work area. Drivers should contact the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles (TxDMV) at (800)299-1700 for information on oversize and overweight load permits, road restrictions or other questions.

This $7.2 million project is scheduled to be completed in the fall of 2023.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.