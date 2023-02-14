HIGH WIND WARNING: First Alert Weather Day

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Very strong winds will sweep across West Texas today. Gusts in excess of 60 mph are possible. Winds this strong may damage structures in poor repair, such as fences, roofs and sheds. Due to the likelihood these winds will interfere with typical activity, we are designating today a First Alert Weather Day (FAWD).

A High Wind Warning, issued by the National Weather Service, is in effect until 6 pm. It covers the northern and central viewing area, including Lubbock, Levelland, Spur, and north into the Panhandle.

A Wind Advisory, issued by the National Weather Service, is in effect also until 6 pm. It covers the southern KCBD/FOX34 viewing area, including Brownfield, Post, Seminole, and Snyder.

Areas of low visibility in blowing dust and sand are possible, especially near fields and other open areas.

Vehicles on north-south oriented roads will be buffeted by a strong westerly cross-wind. Drivers, especially of high-profile vehicles, should anticipate this broadside push. Keep both hands on the wheel and drive to conditions!

The wildfire danger will be elevated. It’s a NO BURN DAY.

Besides the gusts previously mentioned, sustained winds of 35 to 45 mph are expected over the central and northern viewing area. Sustained speeds of 30 to 40 mph are expected across the southern viewing area.

Today VERY WINDY, partly cloudy, and dusty. Temperatures will peak about seven degrees above average for the date. (KCBD First Alert)

This afternoon otherwise will be partly cloudy and dusty. Temperatures will peak about seven degrees above average for the date.

Tomorrow also will be quite windy. Blowing dust is likely and low visibility possible.

