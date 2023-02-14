Local Listings
Hollis Daniels former friend takes the stand in day 7 of capital murder trial

Hollis Daniels, Trial Day 6
Hollis Daniels, Trial Day 6(KCBD, Kase Wilbanks)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 10:36 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A former friend of Hollis Daniels took the stand Tuesday in day seven of the capital murder trial. The defense began presenting its case Monday afternoon. Jury heard from the state’s final witness Carmen East, Floyd’s widow, before it rested its case.

FULL COVERAGE: Shooting at Texas Tech Police Department

Connor, the friend, testified in court several instances of Daniels on Xanax. He recalled Daniels smoking pot occasionally, but his drug use got progressively worse throughout his freshman year.

The state also presented to the jury before it rested Monday documents written by Daniels found in his cell days after his arrest.

“I hate what I have done. I am unable to sleep soundly. I know that man has a family and friends who will want to put me away forever. Whose prayers will God respond to? I don’t have a clue but I don’t want to lose hope,” One of the documents read.

KCBD’s Shaley Sanders and Kase Wilbanks are providing live updates from the courtroom.

