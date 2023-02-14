Local Listings
Hoop Madness girl’s bi-district playoffs

Here's Pete Christy with your High School Hoop Madness girl's bi-district playoffs scores and highlights!
By Pete Christy
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 11:53 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete Christy with your High School Hoop Madness girl’s bi-district playoffs scores and highlights for Monday, February 13:

Frenship 64 El Paso El Dorado 39

Monterey 104 Plainview 64

Tascosa 51 Coronado 39

Amarillo 86 Lubbock High 35

Levelland 61 Mineral Wells 16

Stephenville 66 Snyder 30

Seminole 67 Hereford 57

Littlefield 69 Kermit 27

Muleshoe 68 Alpine 47

Lamesa 31 Stanton 28

Shallowater 35 Spearman 27

Bushland 60 Roosevelt 21

Idalou vs. Dalhart postponed

Panhandle 75 Olton 37

Farwell 87 Hale Center 36

Sudan 95 Bovina 26

New Home 96 McCamey 26

Ropes 64 Fort Hancock 57

Wink 60 Plains 40

Spur 66 O’Donnell 32

Lorenzo 49 Paducah 46

Klondike 89 Meadow 42

Nazareth 83 Pringle-Morse 16

Valley 72 Follett 27

Jayton 53 Crosbyton 17

Borden County 77 Guthrie 26

Whiteface 63 Wellman-Union 33

Grady 42 Anton 39

Hermleigh 72 Rising Star 19

Sands 86 Morton 24

Eula 83 Ira 26

