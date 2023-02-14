Hoop Madness girl’s bi-district playoffs
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete Christy with your High School Hoop Madness girl’s bi-district playoffs scores and highlights for Monday, February 13:
Frenship 64 El Paso El Dorado 39
Monterey 104 Plainview 64
Tascosa 51 Coronado 39
Amarillo 86 Lubbock High 35
Levelland 61 Mineral Wells 16
Stephenville 66 Snyder 30
Seminole 67 Hereford 57
Littlefield 69 Kermit 27
Muleshoe 68 Alpine 47
Lamesa 31 Stanton 28
Shallowater 35 Spearman 27
Bushland 60 Roosevelt 21
Idalou vs. Dalhart postponed
Panhandle 75 Olton 37
Farwell 87 Hale Center 36
Sudan 95 Bovina 26
New Home 96 McCamey 26
Ropes 64 Fort Hancock 57
Wink 60 Plains 40
Spur 66 O’Donnell 32
Lorenzo 49 Paducah 46
Klondike 89 Meadow 42
Nazareth 83 Pringle-Morse 16
Valley 72 Follett 27
Jayton 53 Crosbyton 17
Borden County 77 Guthrie 26
Whiteface 63 Wellman-Union 33
Grady 42 Anton 39
Hermleigh 72 Rising Star 19
Sands 86 Morton 24
Eula 83 Ira 26
