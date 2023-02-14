Local Listings
Jury selection begins for trial against former Lubbock DJ

ury selection is scheduled to start Tuesday, February 14 for the trial of a former Lubbock Radio DJ accused of molesting children.
By KCBD Staff
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 6:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Jury selection is scheduled to start Tuesday, February 14 for the trial of a former Lubbock Radio DJ accused of molesting children.

PREVIOUS STORY: Additional charges of indecency with a child filed against Lubbock DJ

Charles Sanchez, AKA “DJ Sancho,” will stand trial for multiple counts of indecency with a child through sexual contact. He is accused of touching two different girls under legal age on two different occasions in 2017 and 2018.

Court records show Sanchez pressured one of the girls into getting drunk and getting into bed with him.

The second accuser reported Sanchez touched her improperly over her clothes.

